GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Sets New Record, Loses $19.2 billion in Two Days

The report also said that Bezos is still the world’s richest person, but he’s a lot closer to Bill Gates, world number two, than just a few months ago.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Sets New Record, Loses $19.2 billion in Two Days
File photo of Jeff Bezos. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Loading...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, lost USD 19.2 billion over the past two trading days, the most ever in that time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes amid a global market selloff fuelled by fears of further trade tensions.

The report also said that Bezos is still the world’s richest person, but he’s a lot closer to Bill Gates, world number two, than just a few months ago.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg held the previous record, set in July, when the social-media giant reported revenue and user growth that missed estimates, reducing USD 16.5 billion from his fortune.

Technology stocks led Monday’s declines, with the Nasdaq Composite Index sliding to its lowest since April. Shares of Amazon tumbled 6.3 percent, on top of Friday’s 7.8 percent drop, leaving Bezos with USD 128.1 billion, down from a peak of USD 167.7 billion early last month.

The USD 8.2 billion hit he took Monday was the biggest by far on the Bloomberg ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim’s USD 2.5 billion drop was the day’s second-largest. Gates, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder, lost USD 558.3 million and is now worth USD 92.8 billion.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,891.13 -176.27 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

10,198.40 -52.45 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 345.70 -1.06
Dewan Housing 207.10 11.83
Reliance 1,057.00 -2.83
SBI 273.15 1.96
IndusInd Bank 1,364.30 -3.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 207.40 11.99
HDFC Bank 1,913.90 -0.52
Indiabulls Hsg 769.20 -0.16
Yes Bank 182.05 0.44
ICICI Bank 345.90 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 685.10 3.14
Zee Entertain 444.45 3.05
Grasim 804.75 2.85
HUL 1,593.05 2.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,594.30 2.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 659.75 2.48
HUL 1,592.25 2.47
SBI 273.15 1.90
TCS 1,895.40 1.37
Tata Motors 177.30 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 219.95 -4.58
Coal India 275.85 -4.02
BPCL 266.35 -3.97
Cipla 610.35 -3.90
IOC 136.30 -3.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 275.90 -3.88
IndusInd Bank 1,363.50 -3.50
Reliance 1,057.15 -2.84
Sun Pharma 561.65 -1.92
ITC 279.00 -1.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...