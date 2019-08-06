World's Wealthiest, Including Jeff Bezos, Hit Hard by Monday's Market Plunge
According to the report, 21 members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost $1 billion or more each in Monday’s stock market mayhem, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being the most hit as his net worth was down $3.4 billion.
Image for representation.(Getty Images)
Monday saw one of the biggest sell-off in stock markets worldwide after escalating tensions between the US and China spooked investors, resulting in the world’s richest 500 people losing over $117 billion in one single day, according to a report by Bloomberg. The list included the name of India’s Mukesh Ambani, who reportedly lost $2.4 billion (around Rs 17,000 crore) on Monday.
According to the report, 21 members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost $1 billion or more each in Monday’s stock market mayhem, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being the most hit as his net worth was down $3.4 billion after shares of the online retailer tumbled on stock exchanges.
The other major losers included LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of France, whose net worth fell by $3.2 billion. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates also lost $2.8 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.
However, the report noted that even after Monday’s losses, the 500 individuals on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index control almost $5.4 trillion, an 11% increase from 1 January.
On Monday, the Dow closed down 767 points, or 2.9%, logging its worst day of the year, after the Chinese government devalued the yuan to fall below its 7-to-1 ratio with the US dollar for the first time in a decade in order to soften the tariff blow by the US. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump had announced that he would continue to impose tariffs on Chinese imports.
Asian markets also took a beating, with India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closing the session down over 1.1%. Shares of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd fell 3.5% on BSE on Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,128.30
|-1.32
|HDFC Bank
|2,189.10
|0.45
|ICICI Bank
|410.25
|1.89
|Yes Bank
|85.35
|5.24
|HDFC
|2,189.90
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|85.40
|5.30
|Essel Propack
|130.30
|2.40
|ICICI Bank
|410.40
|1.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|514.10
|7.87
|Bharti Airtel
|368.40
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|514.05
|7.82
|Yes Bank
|85.35
|5.24
|Bajaj Finance
|3,272.25
|3.55
|Tech Mahindra
|670.60
|3.48
|Eicher Motors
|17,010.75
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|85.40
|5.30
|Bajaj Finance
|3,268.40
|3.41
|Bharti Airtel
|368.40
|3.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,831.75
|2.88
|Asian Paints
|1,566.30
|2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|312.45
|-5.59
|Cipla
|500.15
|-3.61
|Power Grid Corp
|198.10
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,214.90
|-1.50
|Reliance
|1,128.30
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|198.10
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,215.45
|-1.47
|Reliance
|1,128.00
|-1.31
|Tata Motors
|122.55
|-0.97
|Bajaj Auto
|2,600.00
|-0.77
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is Basically All of Us in Winters
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers