English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surgery Over, Recovery in 6 Months, Says PNB Chief Sunil Mehta on Nirav Modi Scam
Punjab National Bank (PNB) was hit by country's biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore perpetrated by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates in connivance with some officials of a branch of the bank in Mumbai.
File photo of a Punjab National Bank branch. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The worst is over for PNB and it will come out of the mess created by the Nirav Modi fraud case in six months, the state-run lender's Managing Director Sunil Mehta said on Sunday.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) was hit by country's biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore perpetrated by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates in connivance with some officials of a branch of the bank in Mumbai.
The bank has received tremendous support from the government, other stakeholders and employees to come out of the situation, Mehta told PTI in an interview. "So worst is behind us. Everything now seems to be under control as surgery is over, now we are in recovery phase. We are anticipating that we will be able to come out of this entire problem and pain in the next 6 months," he said.
Emphasising the long legacy and strength of the bank, Mehta said, "it is a 123-year old institution which was founded during Swadeshi movement by Lala Lajpat Rai. This institution has 7,000 branches spread through length and breadth of the country with business of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the domestic market. So fraud of this nature could not shake confidence of our customers during this period."
Even during trying times, the bank's business has grown better than the industry, he said, adding that credit has witnessed a growth rate of about 10 percent, in line with the guidance that was shared with investors.
With regard to deposits, the bank has recorded a growth of 6.2 percent, he said. "So, we have grown in line with industry and even during difficult days, it was business as usual. With all this negativity which was created in the environment, the customers' confidence was not lost and the credit goes to 70,000 employees who stood with me in difficult time.
"They have gone the extra mile, they have done extra hard work to see that every customer is attended to properly. Now, we are in the bounce-back mode," he said.
"It is now clear that it was a standalone incident in one of our 7,000 branches because of connivance with some of the staff of the branch. We have learned lessons from it. Whenever a problem comes, it gives an opportunity to strengthen our existing systems and processes. We have improved every system and process with more emphasis on offline monitoring," he said.
Citing an example, Mehta said the bank is going to reform the credit processes by dividing it into four verticals — sourcing, processing, monitoring and recovery. All these will be a separate compartment so that the risk is mitigated.
Besides, he said, the bank has launched 'Mission Parivartan' to realign all business processes to meet present-day requirements.
"We decided to deploy technology. We had strengthened our back office for foreign exchange dealings, now we are going to expand it to cover 100 percent activities in forex-related areas. We started with integrating SWIFT with the core banking solution and we will be able to complete the process before April 30," he said.
On internal audit, he said besides physical audit, there will be offline monitoring too for which the bank is creating a separate cell which will do offsite monitoring of all exceptional transaction reports.
Also Watch
Punjab National Bank (PNB) was hit by country's biggest ever banking fraud of more than Rs 13,000 crore perpetrated by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates in connivance with some officials of a branch of the bank in Mumbai.
The bank has received tremendous support from the government, other stakeholders and employees to come out of the situation, Mehta told PTI in an interview. "So worst is behind us. Everything now seems to be under control as surgery is over, now we are in recovery phase. We are anticipating that we will be able to come out of this entire problem and pain in the next 6 months," he said.
Emphasising the long legacy and strength of the bank, Mehta said, "it is a 123-year old institution which was founded during Swadeshi movement by Lala Lajpat Rai. This institution has 7,000 branches spread through length and breadth of the country with business of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the domestic market. So fraud of this nature could not shake confidence of our customers during this period."
Even during trying times, the bank's business has grown better than the industry, he said, adding that credit has witnessed a growth rate of about 10 percent, in line with the guidance that was shared with investors.
With regard to deposits, the bank has recorded a growth of 6.2 percent, he said. "So, we have grown in line with industry and even during difficult days, it was business as usual. With all this negativity which was created in the environment, the customers' confidence was not lost and the credit goes to 70,000 employees who stood with me in difficult time.
"They have gone the extra mile, they have done extra hard work to see that every customer is attended to properly. Now, we are in the bounce-back mode," he said.
"It is now clear that it was a standalone incident in one of our 7,000 branches because of connivance with some of the staff of the branch. We have learned lessons from it. Whenever a problem comes, it gives an opportunity to strengthen our existing systems and processes. We have improved every system and process with more emphasis on offline monitoring," he said.
Citing an example, Mehta said the bank is going to reform the credit processes by dividing it into four verticals — sourcing, processing, monitoring and recovery. All these will be a separate compartment so that the risk is mitigated.
Besides, he said, the bank has launched 'Mission Parivartan' to realign all business processes to meet present-day requirements.
"We decided to deploy technology. We had strengthened our back office for foreign exchange dealings, now we are going to expand it to cover 100 percent activities in forex-related areas. We started with integrating SWIFT with the core banking solution and we will be able to complete the process before April 30," he said.
On internal audit, he said besides physical audit, there will be offline monitoring too for which the bank is creating a separate cell which will do offsite monitoring of all exceptional transaction reports.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.65
|+2.00
|+0.72
|SBI
|259.70
|+0.40
|+0.15
|HDFC
|1,829.00
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Canara Bank
|285.90
|+2.80
|+0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|162.95
|-1.85
|-1.12
|AIA Engineering
|1,400.60
|-47.45
|-3.28
|Grasim
|1,084.20
|-11.15
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.20
|+14.75
|+0.70
|SBI
|259.80
|+1.40
|+0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|809.05
|+22.35
|+2.84
|BPCL
|433.95
|+11.50
|+2.72
|Titan Company
|940.30
|+20.25
|+2.20
|HPCL
|353.95
|+5.60
|+1.61
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.60
|+2.70
|+0.97
|Tata Steel
|586.35
|+5.35
|+0.92
|Sun Pharma
|512.40
|+4.60
|+0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.85
|+79.90
|+0.88
|Adani Ports
|378.30
|+3.05
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|384.95
|-8.95
|-2.27
|Infosys
|1,127.00
|-20.55
|-1.79
|Vedanta
|285.05
|-4.85
|-1.67
|HCL Tech
|952.65
|-9.40
|-0.98
|Larsen
|1,316.55
|-12.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.40
|-8.55
|-2.17
|Infosys
|1,129.30
|-15.70
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,311.10
|-17.45
|-1.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,783.05
|-27.50
|-0.98
|Axis Bank
|500.70
|-2.45
|-0.49
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|28
|23
|26
|77
|2
|England
|18
|18
|8
|44
|3
|Canada
|8
|13
|9
|30
|5
|Scotland
|5
|7
|9
|21
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|6
|6
|16
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism