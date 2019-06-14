Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WPI Inflation at Nearly 2-Year Low at 2.45 per cent in May

RBI, on June 6, lowered its benchmark lending rate to a nearly 9-year low of 5.75 per cent, even as it upped its inflation projection to 3-3.1 per cent for the first half of 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WPI Inflation at Nearly 2-Year Low at 2.45 per cent in May
Vendors wait for customers at vegetable stalls at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market (REUTERS)
Loading...

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation slipped to 22-month low at 2.45 per cent in May helped by falling prices of food articles, fuel and power items, according to an official data released Friday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was at 3.07 per cent in April. It was 4.78 per cent in May 2018.

Inflation in food articles basket was 6.99 per cent, down from 7.37 per cent in April. However, onion prices spiked during the month with inflation at 15.89 per cent, as against (-) 3.43 per cent in April.

Vegetable inflation eased to 33.15 per cent in May, down from 40.65 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in potato was (-) 23.36 per cent, against (-) 17.15 per cent in April. WPI inflation in May was the lowest in 22 months, since July 2017, when it was at 1.88 per cent.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' category cooled to 0.98 per cent, from 3.84 per cent last month. Manufactured items too saw decline in prices with inflation at 1.28 per cent in May, against 1.72 per cent in April.

WPI inflation data for March has been revised downwards to 3.10 per cent from provisional 3.18 per cent. Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation spiked to a 7-month high of 3.05 per cent in May on costlier vegetables, and protein-rich items.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in retail inflation for monetary policy decision, on June 6, lowered its benchmark lending rate to a nearly 9-year low of 5.75 per cent, even as it upped its inflation projection to 3-3.1 per cent for the first half of 2019-20.

Flagging uncertain monsoon, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario as risks to inflation, the RBI projected upward bias in food inflation in near term

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,576.48 -164.88 ( -0.41%)

NIFTY 50

11,860.15 -53.90 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 684.45 -1.42
Yes Bank 115.15 -1.67
IndusInd Bank 1,422.35 -4.47
GRUH Finance 291.05 -5.23
Reliance 1,318.60 -0.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 291.10 -5.64
Indiabulls Hsg 684.25 -1.45
Yes Bank 115.25 -1.66
Larsen 1,525.05 0.53
IndusInd Bank 1,422.30 -4.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 275.15 1.40
Vedanta 170.50 1.22
Sun Pharma 393.00 0.83
Tata Steel 506.45 0.78
ONGC 169.95 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 170.40 1.22
Sun Pharma 393.40 0.85
Tata Steel 506.40 0.71
ONGC 169.85 0.53
Larsen 1,525.10 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 334.85 -5.03
IndusInd Bank 1,422.60 -4.45
Bharti Airtel 353.05 -2.94
Axis Bank 802.50 -2.15
Bajaj Auto 2,876.65 -1.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,422.30 -4.55
Bharti Airtel 355.55 -2.12
Axis Bank 802.95 -2.04
Bajaj Auto 2,886.30 -1.35
Yes Bank 115.40 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram