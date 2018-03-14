English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WPI Inflation Eases to 2.48 Percent in February
Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 percent rise in Janua
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Delhi: The annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.
Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 percent rise in January.
The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.65 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.
