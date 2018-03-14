GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WPI Inflation Eases to 2.48 Percent in February

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 percent rise in Janua

Reuters

Updated:March 14, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
WPI Inflation Eases to 2.48 Percent in February
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Delhi: The annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month slowed to 2.48 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 2.84 percent rise in January.

The latest inflation was in line with a 2.50 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 0.07 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.65 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
