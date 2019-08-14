Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

WPI Inflation in July Slips to 25-month Low of 1.08 Percent on Cheaper Food Items and Fuel

The inflation in food articles with over 15 per cent weightage in WPI basket stood at 6.15 per cent in July, as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month, data released by the Commerce Ministry showed.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WPI Inflation in July Slips to 25-month Low of 1.08 Percent on Cheaper Food Items and Fuel
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation declined for the third consecutive month to a 25-month low of 1.08 per cent in July, mainly on account of subdued prices of food items, fuel and manufactured products, government data showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

The previous low for WPI inflation was 0.9 per cent in June 2017.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes into account while deciding its monetary policy, eased marginally to 3.15 per cent for July, indicating room for further rate cut in monetary policy in October.

Although the RBI does not take into account the WPI while deciding its monetary policy, steep decline in wholesale inflation rate to 1.08 per cent will strengthen the case for a further rate cut in the next policy decision in October.

The inflation in food articles -- with over 15 per cent weightage in WPI basket -- stood at 6.15 per cent in July, as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month, data released by the Commerce Ministry showed.

Amongst food articles, potato prices continued to slide during July at (-)23.63 per cent as against (-) 24.27 per cent a month earlier and vegetable prices eased with an inflation print of 10.67 per cent (from 24.76 per cent).

However, prices of fruits moved up by 15.38 per cent during the month as against a meagre inflation print of 1.87 per cent in June this year.

Likewise, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment (contributing 13.15 per cent) contracted further to (-) 3.64 per cent as against (-) 2.2 per cent in June.

For non-food articles, the wholesale rate of price rise stood at 4.29 per cent, slightly lower than 5.06 per cent a month earlier.

Inflation in manufactured products -- with weightage of 64.23 per cent --eased marginally to 0.34 per cent from 0.94 per cent, as per the government data.

WPI inflation is expected to remain muted in the near term, reflecting the continued softness in commodity prices, although a weaker currency may arrest the correction in price of imports, said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist of ICRA.

The fall in the core-WPI inflation contrasted with the uptick in core CPI inflation in July 2019, led by the different composition of these two indices.

Around half of the core-CPI is made up of services, the demand for which is likely to be sticky in a downturn and prices relatively inelastic to changes in commodity prices, she added.

"Moreover, available trends suggest that the fall in wholesale food inflation in July 2019 may prove to be temporary. Additionally, the rise in gold prices would push up inflation related to other manufacturing," Nayar said.

Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head, Emkay Global Financial Services said the drop in WPI was unexpected, it is largely due to a fall in food inflation.

"The drop in retail and wholesale inflation clearly states that the 110 bps rate cut transmission is still not observed, keeping a room open for one more rate cut in the future. If not a rate cut then RBI may force banks to reduce their MCLR in order to revive consumer demand," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,311.53 +353.37 ( +0.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,029.40 +103.55 ( +0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,288.25 1.06
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
HDFC Life 517.00 -0.45
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bajaj Finance 3,289.95 2.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 516.70 -0.46
Indiabulls Hsg 551.30 -3.90
Reliance 1,288.30 1.04
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
UPL 527.20 4.79
Bajaj Finserv 7,415.20 4.60
Tata Steel 364.65 4.57
Zee Entertain 341.60 4.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
Tata Steel 364.45 4.61
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bharti Airtel 360.45 2.50
Hero Motocorp 2,633.00 2.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.15 -5.03
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
Wipro 251.05 -2.88
Dr Reddys Labs 2,511.95 -1.74
Coal India 200.50 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.05 -4.69
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,492.65 -1.27
ONGC 126.75 -1.21
Tata Motors 120.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram