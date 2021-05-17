WPI Inflation Rises to 10.49% in April

business

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) climbed to 10.49% in April on account of steep increase in commodity prices globally

India’s wholesale price inflation (WPI) climbed to 10.49% in April on account of steep increase in commodity prices globally. In March, the wholesale price inflation was recorded at 7.39%, according to data released by the Centre.

“The annual rate of inflation in April 2021 is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," according to a release by ministry of commerce and industry.

While food inflation rose to 4.92%, inflation for fuel increased to 20.94%, according to the data released by ministry. Manufactured products inflation stood at 9.01%.

“The monthly rate of inflation, based on month over month movement of WPI index, in April 2021 stood at 1.86% (provisional) as compared to March 2021," the ministry said.

The retail inflation or consumer price inflation dropped to 4.29%, lowest in three months in April.

The Reserve Bank of India earlier flagged hardening of input prices partly due to rising global commodity prices as a concern.

first published:May 17, 2021, 13:03 IST