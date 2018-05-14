English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WPI Inflation Rises to 3.18% in April; Fuel, Fruits Get Costlier
Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March.
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.
Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.
