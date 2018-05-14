GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WPI Inflation Rises to 3.18% in April; Fuel, Fruits Get Costlier

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March.

Reuters

Updated:May 14, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WPI Inflation Rises to 3.18% in April; Fuel, Fruits Get Costlier
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in April, helped by higher fuel and food product prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month rose to 3.18 percent from a year earlier, higher than a 2.47 percent rise in March, and an increase of 2.86 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in April rose 0.67 percent year-on-year, compared with a fall of 0.07 percent a month earlier, data showed.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,556.71 +20.92 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

10,806.60 +0.10 ( +0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
MphasiS 983.55 -4.45 -0.45
Sun TV Network 963.25 +94.75 +10.91
PC Jeweller 177.70 -23.15 -11.53
Canara Bank 249.35 +2.65 +1.07
SBI 253.60 +3.25 +1.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,436.75 -23.85 -0.69
PC Jeweller 177.90 -23.25 -11.56
HDFC 1,929.90 +8.70 +0.45
Zee Entertain 577.65 -15.35 -2.59
ITC 284.45 +0.55 +0.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 171.65 +4.20 +2.51
Dr Reddys Labs 2,017.75 +27.25 +1.37
SBI 253.60 +3.25 +1.30
BPCL 404.20 +4.90 +1.23
IndusInd Bank 1,915.00 +20.75 +1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 171.75 +4.20 +2.51
Dr Reddys Labs 2,015.50 +24.65 +1.24
IndusInd Bank 1,914.45 +20.30 +1.07
SBI 253.35 +2.45 +0.98
Hero Motocorp 3,649.35 +33.20 +0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 920.00 -36.05 -3.77
Zee Entertain 577.65 -15.15 -2.56
Tata Motors 323.60 -7.20 -2.18
M&M 852.65 -16.45 -1.89
Indiabulls Hsg 1,216.70 -23.25 -1.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 850.10 -18.90 -2.17
Tata Motors 324.15 -6.60 -2.00
Yes Bank 344.65 -5.30 -1.51
Bharti Airtel 381.50 -4.20 -1.09
Adani Ports 407.80 -3.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You