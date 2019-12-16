Take the pledge to vote

WPI Inflation Rose to 0.58 Per cent in November

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47 per cent during the same month a year ago (November 2018).

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
WPI Inflation Rose to 0.58 Per cent in November
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Wholesale prices based inflation rose to 0.58 per cent in November, as against 0.16 per cent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47 per cent during the same month a year ago (November 2018).

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 per cent during the month as against 9.80 a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased 1.93 per cent from 2.35 per cent in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 per cent during the month under review.

The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released last week, spiked to over a 3-year high of 5.54 per cent in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.

