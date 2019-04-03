English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Wrong Policies' of BJP Govt Broke Back of Companies, Says Chidambaram
The Supreme Court quashed the RBI's February 18, 2018 circular which directed banks to move against defaulters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on their failure to pay up within 180 days from March 1, 2018.
File photo of P Chidambaram.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government, saying its "wrong approach" drove companies to insolvency and said the opposition has been vindicated by the Supreme Court order on defaulters.
The former finance minister also said the Congress' manifesto, released on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government for its "one-size-fits-all approach" to the Non-Performing Assets problem.
"BJP government's wrong policies broke the back of companies in steel, power and coal sectors. Its wrong approach drove those companies into insolvency.
"Today, we are vindicated by the Supreme Court's judgement," he said in Twitter.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the RBI's February 18, 2018 circular which directed banks to move against defaulters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on their failure to pay up within 180 days from March 1, 2018.
The apex court also quashed all IBC proceedings initiated by banks under the RBI circular against defaulters.
The former finance minister also said the Congress' manifesto, released on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government for its "one-size-fits-all approach" to the Non-Performing Assets problem.
"BJP government's wrong policies broke the back of companies in steel, power and coal sectors. Its wrong approach drove those companies into insolvency.
"Today, we are vindicated by the Supreme Court's judgement," he said in Twitter.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the RBI's February 18, 2018 circular which directed banks to move against defaulters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on their failure to pay up within 180 days from March 1, 2018.
The apex court also quashed all IBC proceedings initiated by banks under the RBI circular against defaulters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|869.85
|3.62
|Tata Motors
|201.35
|-0.79
|Reliance
|1,375.20
|-1.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,072.90
|2.66
|SBI
|320.50
|-2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sobha
|497.00
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|868.30
|3.20
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,100.00
|3.15
|Tata Motors
|202.05
|-0.37
|Reliance
|1,370.50
|-1.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|869.85
|3.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,072.90
|2.66
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,401.55
|1.68
|HCL Tech
|1,120.60
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|289.90
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,100.00
|3.15
|HCL Tech
|1,116.10
|1.39
|HDFC
|2,008.50
|0.80
|Tata Steel
|533.95
|0.54
|Power Grid Corp
|200.75
|0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|363.20
|-4.55
|Zee Entertain
|404.55
|-3.15
|IOC
|153.45
|-2.97
|GAIL
|352.45
|-2.80
|SBI
|320.50
|-2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|321.50
|-2.15
|Bharti Airtel
|350.00
|-2.11
|Yes Bank
|274.95
|-1.94
|Larsen
|1,384.75
|-1.77
|Sun Pharma
|463.00
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube’s Non-Deletion of Toxic Videos is Alarming, on Verge of Severe Consequences
- Pooja Bhatt Refuses to Comment on Ranbir-Alia Relationship, Says We are No One to Decide for Her
- Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
- Here's Why Inflatable, Giant 'Boob Balloons' are Popping up Across London
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results