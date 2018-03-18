English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WTO Ministerial: 50 Nations to Take Up Global Trade Issues
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had said recently that the meeting would be more of an "ice-breaker" as it is being held after the collapse of talks at the Buenos Aires WTO Ministerial in December.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government said on Sunday that 50 nations will engage in free and frank discussions on global trade here this week to explore the options for resolving various issues and re-invigorating the WTO.
Representatives from 50 countries will be gathering in New Delhi on 19-20 March for an informal World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting. "The informal meeting of ministers will provide an opportunity to engage in free and frank discussions with the hope that it will lead to political guidance on some major issues," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
It will look at the issues both at the negotiating table and also in other areas.
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had said recently that the meeting would be more of an "ice-breaker" as it is being held after the collapse of talks at the Buenos Aires WTO Ministerial in December.
When asked if there would be a statement by the Chair at the end of the meeting, she had said it would be for the mini-ministerial to decide.
The ministry's statement further said: "In the absence of ministerial guidance at the Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC 11) that took place from 10 to 13 December 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it is hoped that the New Delhi meeting will provide an opportunity for ministers to explore in greater detail the options on different issues for re-invigorating the WTO."
It further said that safeguarding and strengthening the multilateral trading system was never as important as it is today, and the WTO is also facing systemic challenges, particularly its dispute settlement arm.
Also Watch
Representatives from 50 countries will be gathering in New Delhi on 19-20 March for an informal World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting. "The informal meeting of ministers will provide an opportunity to engage in free and frank discussions with the hope that it will lead to political guidance on some major issues," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
It will look at the issues both at the negotiating table and also in other areas.
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had said recently that the meeting would be more of an "ice-breaker" as it is being held after the collapse of talks at the Buenos Aires WTO Ministerial in December.
When asked if there would be a statement by the Chair at the end of the meeting, she had said it would be for the mini-ministerial to decide.
The ministry's statement further said: "In the absence of ministerial guidance at the Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC 11) that took place from 10 to 13 December 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it is hoped that the New Delhi meeting will provide an opportunity for ministers to explore in greater detail the options on different issues for re-invigorating the WTO."
It further said that safeguarding and strengthening the multilateral trading system was never as important as it is today, and the WTO is also facing systemic challenges, particularly its dispute settlement arm.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,791.40
|-38.60
|-2.11
|Reliance
|900.05
|-11.75
|-1.29
|Infosys
|1,171.90
|-10.60
|-0.90
|TCS
|2,825.70
|-44.00
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|298.10
|-3.35
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|3,144.65
|+124.95
|+4.14
|Maithan Alloys
|876.15
|+21.60
|+2.53
|Guj Heavy Chem
|277.15
|+7.75
|+2.88
|Larsen
|1,267.60
|-27.45
|-2.12
|Godrej Prop
|746.45
|-6.75
|-0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|967.60
|+8.45
|+0.88
|M&M
|740.75
|+5.90
|+0.80
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.35
|+0.80
|Tech Mahindra
|634.70
|+2.85
|+0.45
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+1.05
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|741.55
|+6.50
|+0.88
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.50
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+0.50
|+0.16
|HUL
|1,299.10
|+1.70
|+0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.20
|-17.30
|-5.85
|UltraTechCement
|4,026.30
|-163.10
|-3.89
|IOC
|184.75
|-7.30
|-3.80
|Tata Motors
|339.75
|-13.35
|-3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,122.75
|-38.05
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|340.10
|-12.95
|-3.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.00
|-6.30
|-3.21
|Asian Paints
|1,125.45
|-35.50
|-3.06
|Adani Ports
|371.05
|-11.05
|-2.89
|Hero Motocorp
|3,546.05
|-97.15
|-2.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi