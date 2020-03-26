BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WTO Sees Sharp Fall in Trade, Calls for Global Solutions to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

A file photo shows a logo pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)

A file photo shows a logo pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)

In a video message, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo said cross-border trade and investment flows have a role to play in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Share this:

The world trade is expected to witness a sharp fall due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis, and global solutions will be required to deal with the pandemic, according to the WTO.

In a video message, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo said cross-border trade and investment flows have a role to play in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be vital for fostering a stronger recovery once the medical emergency subsides.

He said global solutions are needed to address the global challenge brought about by the pandemic.

WTO economists are analysing the fallout from the crisis and will report their findings and projections for trade in 2020 and 2021, Azevedo added.

"Although the report is still a few weeks away, the economists foresee a very sharp decline in trade," he said.

This does not augur well for WTO member countries like India which are not recording healthy growth in exports.

"Once the medical crisis begins to recede, trade will allow countries to help each other grow, bringing faster and stronger economic recovery for all of us. The WTO will do its part," he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story