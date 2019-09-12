Yamaha Signs 3-year Wage Settlement Pact with Chennai Plant Workers
The two-wheeler maker India Yamaha motor had faced massive labour unrest last year and has since been working to sign a wage settlement agreement.
Representational image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a three-year wage settlement agreement with its workers at Chennai factory. The pact will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2019, and will remain effective until March 31, 2022, the company said in a statement without sharing the details of hike in the salaries of the workers.
The agreement has been signed between the management and the company's internal employees union 'India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam', it added.
The company had faced massive labour unrest last year and has since been working to sign a wage settlement agreement.
Commenting on the development, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said, "It is a significant achievement for the company and a major boost to the confidence of our employees at the shop floors."
The agreement further reiterates the Yamaha's commitment of building a healthy working atmosphere within the company and nurture the concept of 'One Yamaha' among all, he added.
"Yamaha has always valued the relationship with its workforce and has ensured their comfort and safety throughout," Shitara while thanking state government, labour department and employees for their co-operation.
The company said the settlement will be applicable to all the permanent confirmed workers in Yamaha's Chennai factory.
"As per the agreement, the employees would also be eligible to get an additional increase in their CTCs depending on their productivity, level of the skill attained and experience over the three year period," it added.
Yamaha said the settlement concept of wage fixation is based on three parameters - Individual Performance, Shop Performance and Plant performance which will not only improve the employee's performance but also contribute in achieving company's production targets from Chennai factory.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.85
|0.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.16
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Retail
|406.10
|0.41
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Power
|64.00
|4.58
|HCL Tech
|1,054.75
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,002.05
|2.53
|ICICI Bank
|402.70
|2.05
|Hindalco
|197.10
|1.89
|Sun Pharma
|427.80
|1.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.25
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|402.75
|2.13
|Sun Pharma
|427.70
|1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,389.05
|1.26
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.30
|0.95
|Coal India
|197.70
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|Axis Bank
|662.90
|-2.76
|JSW Steel
|222.05
|-2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,391.80
|-3.13
|Axis Bank
|663.00
|-2.74
|Bharti Airtel
|347.45
|-2.20
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki