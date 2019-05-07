Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Acquires Eight Crore Pledged Shares of Electric Equipment Maker CG Power

A report by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities had Tuesday said that 100 per cent of the promoter shareholding in CG Power was pledged as of March 31.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Acquires Eight Crore Pledged Shares of Electric Equipment Maker CG Power
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday said it has acquired eight crore shares in electric equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions which were pledged to it by a borrower.

The acquired shares represent 12.79 per cent ownership in the company and will be valued at Rs 292.56 crore as per the Tuesday's close.

The shares have been acquired on "invocation of pledge subsequent to default/breach of terms of the loan to Oyster Buildwell Private Limited", the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilised to reduce the loans secured by such shares, it added.

CG Power had a turnover of Rs 6,287 crore in fiscal year 2017-18.

A report by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities had Tuesday said that 100 per cent of the promoter shareholding in CG Power was pledged as of March 31.

It can be noted that the private sector lender has come under pressure from investors after it declared a maiden loss of Rs 1,506 crore for the March quarter under new leadership.

Yes Bank new chief executive Ravneet Gill had disclosed that over Rs 10,000 crore of loans is to low-rated borrowers and it expects half of it to slip into NPAs, due to which it made a proactive contingent provision of Rs 2,100 crore.

Apart from a "double downgrade" by a foreign brokerage, the bank's long-term rating was also downgraded by domestic rating agency Icra over the weekend.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,276.63 -323.71 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

11,497.90 -100.35 ( -0.87%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 386.50 -3.69
Reliance 1,343.50 -2.99
PC Jeweller 123.40 0.08
Zee Entertain 369.15 -4.80
Yes Bank 164.75 -0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,344.55 -2.91
ICICI Bank 386.25 -3.77
Mindtree 979.30 -0.06
PC Jeweller 123.60 0.24
SBI 305.85 -0.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,697.50 1.71
Wipro 293.85 1.03
Larsen 1,366.60 1.03
ONGC 171.70 0.91
Infosys 724.55 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,695.25 1.37
Larsen 1,366.65 1.14
Power Grid Corp 191.60 0.84
Infosys 723.55 0.79
ONGC 171.45 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 369.15 -4.80
Tata Motors 190.95 -4.43
ICICI Bank 386.50 -3.69
Reliance 1,343.50 -2.99
BPCL 378.85 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 190.90 -4.60
ICICI Bank 386.25 -3.77
Reliance 1,344.55 -2.91
Bharti Airtel 323.05 -3.10
Vedanta 163.40 -2.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram