Yes Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Gati and Tata Motors Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks erased early gains to trade flat on Friday even as global markets stayed positive. At 10:30 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,808.53, up 28.94 points, or 0.07%, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 12,026.50, up 8.10 points, or 0.07%.

Yes Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Gati, Tata Motors, M&M and Bharti Airtel were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped 5.8% after global ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded credit ratings of the bank with a negative outlook.

Allcargo Logistics: Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares gained 3.8% after the company announced it will buy a controlling stake in Gati Ltd (down 5.5%) by purchasing 10.4 million shares of the latter at Rs 75 apiece and making an open offer for additional 26% stake at the same price.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares inched down 0.6% after the company approved allotment of over 20 crore ordinary shares at a price of Rs 150 each and over 23 crore warrants at a price of Rs 150 apiece on preferential basis to its promoters Tata Sons.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) shares inched down 0.5% after the company acquired 36.63% of the equity share capital of Meru in the first tranche of investment.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 1.1% after S&P Global kept the company’s rating on watch negative, saying that the Rs 34,300 crore AGR (aggregate gross revenue) setback will decisively weaken the company’s leverage.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shares surged 7.4% after the company said it will proceed with its hospital project in Kenya.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares fell 0.7% after the bank raised a total of Rs 2,025 crore at the close of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 351 per share.

