Yes Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Gati and Tata Motors Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped 5.8% after global ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded credit ratings of the bank with a negative outlook.
Indian stocks erased early gains to trade flat on Friday even as global markets stayed positive. At 10:30 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,808.53, up 28.94 points, or 0.07%, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 12,026.50, up 8.10 points, or 0.07%.
Yes Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Gati, Tata Motors, M&M and Bharti Airtel were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped 5.8% after global ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded credit ratings of the bank with a negative outlook.
Allcargo Logistics: Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares gained 3.8% after the company announced it will buy a controlling stake in Gati Ltd (down 5.5%) by purchasing 10.4 million shares of the latter at Rs 75 apiece and making an open offer for additional 26% stake at the same price.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares inched down 0.6% after the company approved allotment of over 20 crore ordinary shares at a price of Rs 150 each and over 23 crore warrants at a price of Rs 150 apiece on preferential basis to its promoters Tata Sons.
M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) shares inched down 0.5% after the company acquired 36.63% of the equity share capital of Meru in the first tranche of investment.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 1.1% after S&P Global kept the company’s rating on watch negative, saying that the Rs 34,300 crore AGR (aggregate gross revenue) setback will decisively weaken the company’s leverage.
Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shares surged 7.4% after the company said it will proceed with its hospital project in Kenya.
RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares fell 0.7% after the bank raised a total of Rs 2,025 crore at the close of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 351 per share.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.20
|-7.89
|SBI
|323.65
|-3.73
|ICICI Bank
|528.15
|0.01
|Indiabulls Hsg
|279.15
|-2.09
|Zee Entertain
|286.90
|-4.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.20
|-7.89
|Indiabulls Hsg
|279.00
|-2.07
|SBI
|323.75
|-3.72
|Bandhan Bank
|557.80
|-3.32
|TCS
|2,125.55
|0.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|258.40
|5.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,943.00
|2.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,675.75
|1.60
|Asian Paints
|1,740.70
|1.45
|HDFC Bank
|1,256.10
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,675.55
|1.55
|Asian Paints
|1,738.80
|1.40
|HDFC Bank
|1,256.45
|0.88
|Infosys
|719.20
|0.64
|Tata Steel
|401.85
|0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.20
|-7.89
|Zee Entertain
|286.90
|-4.38
|SBI
|323.65
|-3.73
|GAIL
|118.45
|-2.27
|M&M
|513.95
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.20
|-7.89
|SBI
|323.75
|-3.72
|M&M
|514.15
|-1.99
|Tata Motors
|163.00
|-1.87
|HDFC
|2,283.00
|-1.83
