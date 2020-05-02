BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Yes Bank Appoints Neeraj Dhawan as Chief Risk Officer for Three Years

Representative image.

Dhawan will assume charge from Saturday in place of Ashish Agarwal, the current chief risk officer, who will transition to a new role in the bank.

  PTI New Delhi
  Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Yes Bank on Saturday said it has appointed Neeraj Dhawan as its chief risk officer with immediate effect.


The board of directors, vide their resolution dated May 1, 2020, appointed Dhawan as the chief risk officer for a period of three years, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.


He will assume charge from Saturday in place of Ashish Agarwal, the current chief risk officer, who will transition to a new role in the bank, it added.

Prior to this, Dhawan held the position of chief risk officer for retail and business banking at Yes Bank. He has 29 years of experience in financial services and banking industry.

