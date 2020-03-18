Yes Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Metropolis, Wipro Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks erased early morning gains to slip in the negative again on Wednesday as investors remained jittery. At 10:43 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 217.08 points, or 0.71%, to 30,362.01, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 35 points, or 0.4%, to 8,932. Yes Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Metropolis Healthcare, Wipro and M&M were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares as much as 50% at the day’s high as the moratorium imposed on the lender by the central government is set to be lifted from Wednesday.

Avenue Supermarts: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operator of DMart chain of stores, declined 5% after 1,000 secured rated unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 100 crore were redeemed.

Metropolis Healthcare: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd shares dropped 2% as a media report suggested that Metropolis Labs has been short-listed by the ministry of health and family welfare to aid in private testing for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares gained 3% after the company implemented core banking solution for Canara Bank-sponsored Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares dropped 3.3% after the company acquired around 5% of the share capital of Eurl LD Azouaou, Algeria.

Escorts: Escorts Ltd shares dropped 3.3% after a meeting was scheduled on 20 March to consider a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment.

Welspun Enterprises: Welspun Enterprises Ltd shares fell 2.7% after Brickwork Ratings India assigned BWR AA- (stable) rating to the company’s Fund Based Working Capital.

Reliance Naval: Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd shares gained 3% after the company got termination notice from Gujarat Pipavav Port for termination of sub-concession agreement.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares were down 1% after Crisil assigned “CRISIL A (placed on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's long-term loan and “CRISIL A1 (continuous on rating watch with developing implications)” to the company's short-term loan.

