Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Bounces Back 6% on Reports of Raising Additional $600mn After QIP

The report also added that since the dilution of shareholding would be larger than that in the recently-concluded QIP, Yes Bank may bring in strategic investors who could support the bank’s growth.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 16, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Bounces Back 6% on Reports of Raising Additional $600mn After QIP
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank Ltd shares bounced back over 6% in intraday trade on Friday, i.e. 16 August, after a media report said that the lender is planning to raise an additional $600 million after the successful qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering.

At 12:19 pm, Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 81.35, up 6.3%, on BSE. The stock has lost over 10% in the last one week.

According to a report by Livemint, Yes Bank’s QIP offering that closed on 14 August was oversubscribed and helped the lender raise about $270 million. This has given the confidence to the bank to go for second round of fund-raising. “In the next few weeks, Yes Bank will reach out to shareholders to secure a fresh approval for another capital raising plan,” the Livemint report quoted a source as saying.

The report also added that since the dilution of shareholding would be larger than that in the recently-concluded QIP, Yes Bank may bring in strategic investors who could support the bank’s growth.

Yes Bank had closed QIP on Wednesday totalling Rs 1,930.4 crore at an issue price of Rs 83.55 per share. The issue price was at a discount of roughly 5% to the floor price of Rs 87.90 per share.

In a stock exchange notification on Thursday, Yes Bank confirmed that it has sold a total of around 231 million shares to investors including Societe Generale (18.75% of the total), Key Square Master Fund Lp (16.2%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage (14.43%), HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (10.26%) and Key Square Master Fund II Lp (5.88%), among others.

Yes Bank had earlier planned to raise $1 billion to shore up its capital adequacy ratio required under Basel III norms. But mounting bad loans, shrinking profit along with a gradual fall in the bank’s share price reportedly led to the change in its capital-raising plans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,350.33 +38.80 ( +0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,047.80 +18.40 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 550.75 -0.11
HDFC 2,100.00 -0.84
Reliance 1,278.00 -0.80
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
HDFC Bank 2,227.70 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 290.95 0.38
Indiabulls Hsg 551.10 -0.04
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.15 2.74
SpiceJet 142.55 2.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 549.05 4.14
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Power Grid Corp 211.15 2.92
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.05 2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,439.10 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Power Grid Corp 211.25 2.85
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.15 2.74
IndusInd Bank 1,438.25 2.70
Axis Bank 675.55 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 -1.78
Vedanta 144.40 -1.47
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.25
BPCL 351.20 -0.92
HDFC 2,100.00 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,163.50 -1.87
Vedanta 144.30 -1.54
HCL Tech 1,062.40 -1.31
HDFC 2,098.75 -0.91
Reliance 1,277.40 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram