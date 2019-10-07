Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 12:15 pm, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 183.31 points, or 0.5%, to 37,856.62, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 34.35 points, or 0.3%, to 11,209.10.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image

Indian stock markets were trading in the positive zone on Monday, i.e. 7 October, on positive Asian cues. At 12:15 pm, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 183.31 points, or 0.5%, to 37,856.62, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 34.35 points, or 0.3%, to 11,209.10. Yes Bank, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Ashok Leyland were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares rallied as much as 9% after a media report said the lender is in talks with three top technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., to induct one of them as a strategic shareholder.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares dived nearly 10% after the US health regulator issued a warning letter to the company’s manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares plunged over 14% after the company revealed over the weekend that over 90% of the promoter stake has been pledged to raise debt.

BPCL: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) declined 7.8% after the government quietly repealed the legislation that had nationalised the company, doing away with the need to seek Parliament nod to sell it off to private and foreign firms.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled over 6% after the company announced that its plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during the month of October.

SPARC: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co. Ltd (SPARC) shares dropped 5.4% after the company received ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ from the US FDA for Phenobarbital for the treatment of patients with neonatal seizures.

Info Edge: Info Edge (India) Ltd shares gained 5% after the company entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 35 crore in Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.

Bosch: Shares of German auto components major Bosch India Ltd dropped nearly 3% after the company decided to shut production for 10 days per month in the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20 due to sales slowdown.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,187.35 +12.60 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.85 8.78
Zee Entertain 251.80 6.31
BPCL 489.50 -5.05
HDFC Bank 1,204.00 1.20
Aurobindo Pharm 468.45 -17.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.85 8.78
Zee Entertain 252.20 6.50
HDFC Bank 1,205.10 1.36
BPCL 489.35 -5.02
Indiabulls Hsg 231.70 -5.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.85 8.78
Zee Entertain 251.30 6.10
Britannia 2,957.85 3.96
Nestle 13,658.50 1.62
ICICI Bank 421.00 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.75 8.54
ICICI Bank 421.10 1.78
Axis Bank 666.95 1.65
Bharti Airtel 345.25 1.63
HDFC Bank 1,205.10 1.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 489.50 -5.05
Cipla 408.30 -2.40
Tata Steel 326.25 -2.06
UltraTechCement 3,891.15 -2.22
JSW Steel 210.50 -1.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 326.25 -2.06
Tata Motors 117.25 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,241.00 -1.82
ONGC 127.25 -1.81
M&M 554.50 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram