Yes Bank, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading in the positive zone on Monday, i.e. 7 October, on positive Asian cues. At 12:15 pm, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose 183.31 points, or 0.5%, to 37,856.62, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 34.35 points, or 0.3%, to 11,209.10. Yes Bank, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Ashok Leyland were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares rallied as much as 9% after a media report said the lender is in talks with three top technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., to induct one of them as a strategic shareholder.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares dived nearly 10% after the US health regulator issued a warning letter to the company’s manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares plunged over 14% after the company revealed over the weekend that over 90% of the promoter stake has been pledged to raise debt.

BPCL: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) declined 7.8% after the government quietly repealed the legislation that had nationalised the company, doing away with the need to seek Parliament nod to sell it off to private and foreign firms.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled over 6% after the company announced that its plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days during the month of October.

SPARC: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co. Ltd (SPARC) shares dropped 5.4% after the company received ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ from the US FDA for Phenobarbital for the treatment of patients with neonatal seizures.

Info Edge: Info Edge (India) Ltd shares gained 5% after the company entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 35 crore in Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.

Bosch: Shares of German auto components major Bosch India Ltd dropped nearly 3% after the company decided to shut production for 10 days per month in the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20 due to sales slowdown.

