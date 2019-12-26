Yes Bank, DHFL and Bharti Infratel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading flat in lacklustre trade on Thursday, i.e. 26 December. At 10:50 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 41,410.12, down 51.14 points, or 0.12%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 15.40 points, or 0.13%, to 12,199.15. Yes Bank, DHFL, Bharti Infratel and HCL Technologies were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 1.3% after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the ratings of lower Tier II Bonds from ‘BWR AA-’ to ‘BWR A’, and of upper Tier II Bonds, hybrid Tier I Bonds and innovative perpetual debt instruments from ‘BWR A+’ to ‘BWR A-’.

DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) were locked in the upper circuit of 5% after a media report said that the housing finance firm is likely to resume lending after seven months.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares dropped 1.4% after the long stop date for the company’s merger with Indus Towers was extended to 24 February 2020.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies Ltd shares inched up 0.5% after the company announced an expansion in Canada with a global delivery center in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares slipped 0.4% after the company’s Ankleshwar facility has won Frost and Sullivan’s India manufacturing excellence awards 2019.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares were down 0.5% after the company said its board meeting will be held on 28 December to consider and approve issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,750 crore. Also, the company’s right issue will open on 7 January and close on 21 January

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fell 1.2% after Airtel Malawi Plc set its IPO price at USD 0.02 per ordinary share, to raise up to USD 37.5 million.

SBI Life: SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd shares were trading flat after insurance regulator Irda cautioned the foreign promoter of the company against selling part of its stake in the company in March 2019 without seeking a prior approval from the sectoral watchdog.

