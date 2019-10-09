Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate Among the Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 11:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 40.30 points, or 0.1%, to 37,572.28, while the Nifty 50 index was up 15.35 points, or 0.14%, to 11,141.75.
Representational Image.
Indian stocks were trading with mild gains in early noon session amid high volatility on Wednesday, i.e. October 9. At 11:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 40.30 points, or 0.1%, to 37,572.28, while the Nifty 50 index was up 15.35 points, or 0.14%, to 11,141.75. Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate,Tata Motors and Aurobindo Pharma were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares plunged 10% after the lender denied reports suggesting active talks with Microsoft Corp. and two other tech firms for a possible stake sale.
DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) tumbled 10% on reports that leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of the promoters due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings.
Titan: TitanCo. Ltd shares declined 6.5% after the company said in a quarterly update that though retail sales of its jewellery segment grew 7%year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2), revenue fell 2% due to adverse impact of hedges that matured during the quarter.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were locked in 5% upper circuit ahead of a board meeting to consider share buyback.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares dropped 1.7% after JLR’s July-September retail sales fell 0.7% year-on-year to 128,000 units.
Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma recovered nearly 5% after the company said none of the observations received by the US FDA are related to data integrity.
J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares rose 3% after RBI appointed RK Chhibber as managing director and chairman w.e.f 10 October for six months.
SJVN: SJVN Ltd shares inched up 0.6% after the government shelved a proposal to sell the company’s stake to NTPC for now.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|258.80
|3.89
|Yes Bank
|43.95
|-3.72
|ICICI Bank
|432.15
|3.86
|Titan Company
|1,233.55
|-2.02
|HDFC
|1,998.75
|1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,998.00
|1.49
|Yes Bank
|43.95
|-3.62
|SBI
|258.75
|3.92
|ICICI Bank
|432.00
|3.77
|Titan Company
|1,234.00
|-2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,314.85
|5.95
|Bharti Airtel
|356.05
|4.25
|SBI
|258.80
|3.89
|Cipla
|424.80
|4.05
|ICICI Bank
|432.15
|3.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,313.35
|5.76
|Bharti Airtel
|356.00
|4.25
|SBI
|258.75
|3.92
|M&M
|573.25
|3.74
|ICICI Bank
|431.80
|3.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.95
|-3.72
|HCL Tech
|1,050.10
|-2.26
|Titan Company
|1,233.55
|-2.02
|ITC
|246.90
|-1.98
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.90
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.95
|-3.62
|HCL Tech
|1,050.00
|-2.25
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.50
|-2.10
|ITC
|246.90
|-1.89
|TCS
|2,029.10
|-1.16
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It