An initiative by &
Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate Among the Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 40.30 points, or 0.1%, to 37,572.28, while the Nifty 50 index was up 15.35 points, or 0.14%, to 11,141.75.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Indian stocks were trading with mild gains in early noon session amid high volatility on Wednesday, i.e. October 9. At 11:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 40.30 points, or 0.1%, to 37,572.28, while the Nifty 50 index was up 15.35 points, or 0.14%, to 11,141.75. Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate,Tata Motors and Aurobindo Pharma were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares plunged 10% after the lender denied reports suggesting active talks with Microsoft Corp. and two other tech firms for a possible stake sale.

DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) tumbled 10% on reports that leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of the promoters due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings.

Titan: TitanCo. Ltd shares declined 6.5% after the company said in a quarterly update that though retail sales of its jewellery segment grew 7%year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2), revenue fell 2% due to adverse impact of hedges that matured during the quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were locked in 5% upper circuit ahead of a board meeting to consider share buyback.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares dropped 1.7% after JLR’s July-September retail sales fell 0.7% year-on-year to 128,000 units.

Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma recovered nearly 5% after the company said none of the observations received by the US FDA are related to data integrity.

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares rose 3% after RBI appointed RK Chhibber as managing director and chairman w.e.f 10 October for six months.

SJVN: SJVN Ltd shares inched up 0.6% after the government shelved a proposal to sell the company’s stake to NTPC for now.

