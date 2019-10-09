Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate Among the Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading with mild gains in early noon session amid high volatility on Wednesday, i.e. October 9. At 11:25 am, the S&P BSE Sensex inched up 40.30 points, or 0.1%, to 37,572.28, while the Nifty 50 index was up 15.35 points, or 0.14%, to 11,141.75. Yes Bank, DHFL, Titan, Indiabulls Real Estate,Tata Motors and Aurobindo Pharma were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares plunged 10% after the lender denied reports suggesting active talks with Microsoft Corp. and two other tech firms for a possible stake sale.

DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) tumbled 10% on reports that leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of the promoters due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings.

Titan: TitanCo. Ltd shares declined 6.5% after the company said in a quarterly update that though retail sales of its jewellery segment grew 7%year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2), revenue fell 2% due to adverse impact of hedges that matured during the quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were locked in 5% upper circuit ahead of a board meeting to consider share buyback.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares dropped 1.7% after JLR’s July-September retail sales fell 0.7% year-on-year to 128,000 units.

Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma recovered nearly 5% after the company said none of the observations received by the US FDA are related to data integrity.

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares rose 3% after RBI appointed RK Chhibber as managing director and chairman w.e.f 10 October for six months.

SJVN: SJVN Ltd shares inched up 0.6% after the government shelved a proposal to sell the company’s stake to NTPC for now.

