Yes Bank Drops Over 6% After Picking Up 9.47% Stake in Eveready

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Drops Over 6% After Picking Up 9.47% Stake in Eveready

Yes Bank stock fell as much as 6.2% to Rs 90.20 in intraday trade on Friday. Meanwhile, Eveready Industries shares jumped over 3% in early trade.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Drops Over 6% After Picking Up 9.47% Stake in Eveready
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 6% in early trade on Friday after the lender informed the exchanges that it has acquired 9.47% stake in Eveready Industries by invoking pledged shares.

Yes Bank stock fell as much as 6.2% to Rs 90.20 in intraday trade on Friday. Meanwhile, Eveready Industries shares jumped over 3% in early trade.

Yes Bank acquired around 6.9 million shares of Eveready Industries on the invocation of pledge after McLeod Russel defaulted on its loan. Eveready Industries and Mcleod Russel India are both part of B M Khaitan Group companies. Shares of McLeod Russel also fell 5% on Friday.

“Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to McLeod Russel India Ltd which is a group company of BM Khaitan Group,” Yes Bank said.

In a recent development, Price Waterhouse and Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) quit as Eveready Industries’ auditor, saying it was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence of inter-company deposits and its recovery.

Yes Bank shares have dropped over 70% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock has been under tremendous pressure due to a series of downgrades and fears of further slippage in asset quality.

Yes Bank recently underwent a massive balance sheet clean-up task under new chief executive Ravneet Gill. It posted a whopping Rs 1,506 crore net loss during the March quarter as provisions soared over nine times.

Gill, however, assured investors last month that the worst is over for the bank and there are unlikely to be any further nasty surprises due to higher bad loans or slippages from its watchlist.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,868.73 -39.33 ( -0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,929.20 -17.55 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.50 -2.86
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.08
UPL 678.20 -2.89
SBI 371.20 1.03
IndusInd Bank 1,518.05 1.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 304.90 -0.42
Natco Pharma 537.00 0.86
Yes Bank 93.40 -2.96
Indiabulls Hsg 732.35 4.03
Cholamandalam 463.40 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,519.10 1.74
Bharti Infratel 267.75 1.77
Kotak Mahindra 1,516.00 1.22
SBI 371.20 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,520.10 1.76
Kotak Mahindra 1,515.75 1.20
HUL 1,807.60 0.86
SBI 371.00 1.01
Bharti Airtel 365.60 0.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 161.85 -3.14
Yes Bank 93.60 -2.75
UPL 678.20 -2.89
Wipro 277.15 -2.36
TCS 2,191.95 -2.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 162.10 -2.99
Yes Bank 93.30 -3.06
TCS 2,192.40 -2.24
Vedanta 167.30 -2.22
Coal India 246.00 -2.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram