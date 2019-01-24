Yes Bank Gets RBI Nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO

Yes Bank said on Thursday it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.The private sector bank also posted a 7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.Net profit fell to 10.02 billion rupees ($140.73 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 10.77 billion rupees a year earlier. That missed analysts' average estimate of 10.60 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.