Yes Bank Gets RBI Nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO
The private sector bank also posted a 7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.
New Delhi: Yes Bank said on Thursday it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.
Net profit fell to 10.02 billion rupees ($140.73 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 10.77 billion rupees a year earlier. That missed analysts' average estimate of 10.60 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
