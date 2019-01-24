LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Yes Bank Gets RBI Nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO

The private sector bank also posted a 7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.

Reuters

Updated:January 24, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Yes Bank Gets RBI Nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
New Delhi: Yes Bank said on Thursday it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.

The private sector bank also posted a 7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.

Net profit fell to 10.02 billion rupees ($140.73 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 10.77 billion rupees a year earlier. That missed analysts' average estimate of 10.60 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

