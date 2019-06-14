Yes Bank, Gruh Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Jet Airways Among Stocks in News Today

The benchmark stock market indices were trading in the red on Friday, with modest losses. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.08 points, or 0.39%, to 39,586.28 at 2:55pm, while the Nifty 50 index fell 45.55 points, or 0.38%, to 11,868.50.

Here are some of the stock counters that were buzzing in trade today:

Gruh Finance: Gruh Finance Ltd shares fell nearly 7% after multiple block deals. A media report indicated that HDFC Bank might have sold part of its stake in the company to meet the RBI conditions for the Bandhan Bank merger.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank jumped as much as 3.3% in intraday trade after CEO Ravneet Gill assured that the worst is over for the bank and there are unlikely to be any further nasty surprises due to higher bad loans or slippages from its watchlist.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped over 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out data integrity lapses at the company’s finished dosages plant at Bachupally in Telangana. The USFDA issued Form 483 with 10 observations to the company on the plant which was audited between 13 May and 24 May.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways India Ltd tumbled as much as 15% after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) adjourned the insolvency plea against the airline by two of its creditors to 20 June.

RITES: Shares of state-owned engineering consultancy company RITES Ltd rallied over 7% ahead of its board meeting on 24 June to consider a bonus issue.

Wockhardt: Wockhardt shares jumped as much as 3.7% after the company said it has received zero observations from the USFDA after inspection of its bioequivalence centre at Aurangabad.

Adani Gas: Adani Gas Ltd shares rallied as much as 6.7% after media reports indicated that French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30% stake in the Indian gas distribution company for around Rs 5,500 crore ($800 million).

PI Industries: Shares of chemical manufacturing company PI Industries gained 3% to hit a record high of Rs 1,178 in intraday trade after rating agency CRISIL said it has reaffirmed its long-term rating at AA/Positive and short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the various banking facilities availed by the company.