Yes Bank, HCL Tech, RITES and Tata Comm Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks continued their upward momentum on Wednesday with the key benchmark Sensex crossing the 41,000 mark. At 10:21 am, the Sensex was up 193.63 points, or 0.47%, at 41,014.93, while the Nifty 50 index rose 67.20 points, or 0.56%, to 12,104.90.

Yes Bank, HCL Tech, RITES and Tata Communications were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares climbed 9% on news that the board is meeting on 29 November to consider raising of funds by issue of equity/equity-linked securities.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies Ltd shares rose 1.3% after the company fixed 7 December as the record date for bonus issue.

RITES: RITES Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after the government sold 10% equity in the company via offer for sale issues on 22 November and 25 November.

Tata Communications: Tata CommunicationsLtd shares jumped nearly 4% after the company appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as managing director and chief executive officerfor five years with effect from 26 November.

Central Bank: Central Bankof India shares gained 2.3% after the lender allotted 158.4 crore shares at issue price of Rs 21.17 apiece to the Centre. With this, the government’s stake in the bank increases from 89.47% to 92.39%.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltdshares were up 3.15 after the asset management company reportedly received Rs 167 crore as part-repayment and interest for non-convertible debentures from Essel Group.

Container Corporation: Container Corporationof India Ltd shares were trading flat after the company signed a settlement agreement with Kohinoor India in relation to the dispute over supply of rubber process oil.

