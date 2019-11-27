Yes Bank, HCL Tech, RITES and Tata Comm Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares climbed 9% on news that the board is meeting on 29 November to consider raising of funds by issue of equity/equity-linked securities.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stocks continued their upward momentum on Wednesday with the key benchmark Sensex crossing the 41,000 mark. At 10:21 am, the Sensex was up 193.63 points, or 0.47%, at 41,014.93, while the Nifty 50 index rose 67.20 points, or 0.56%, to 12,104.90.
Yes Bank, HCL Tech, RITES and Tata Communications were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
HCL Tech: HCL Technologies Ltd shares rose 1.3% after the company fixed 7 December as the record date for bonus issue.
RITES: RITES Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after the government sold 10% equity in the company via offer for sale issues on 22 November and 25 November.
Tata Communications: Tata CommunicationsLtd shares jumped nearly 4% after the company appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as managing director and chief executive officerfor five years with effect from 26 November.
Central Bank: Central Bankof India shares gained 2.3% after the lender allotted 158.4 crore shares at issue price of Rs 21.17 apiece to the Centre. With this, the government’s stake in the bank increases from 89.47% to 92.39%.
HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltdshares were up 3.15 after the asset management company reportedly received Rs 167 crore as part-repayment and interest for non-convertible debentures from Essel Group.
Container Corporation: Container Corporationof India Ltd shares were trading flat after the company signed a settlement agreement with Kohinoor India in relation to the dispute over supply of rubber process oil.
-
