Yes Bank, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

New Delhi: Key stock market indices trimmed gains on Thursday afternoon after hitting intra-day highs earlier in the session. At 12:20pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 167.93 points, or 0.43 percent, to 39,280.67, while the Nifty 50 index was trading higher by 48.60 points, or 0.42 percent, at 11,740.05. Here are the key stocks that are buzzing in trade today:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank jumped 6.4% to Rs 109.80 on bargain-hunting after the stock fell as much as 4.3% in intraday trade to hit the double-digit figure of Rs 98.75.

Jain Irrigation: Jain Irrigation recovered 20% after the company clarified on its recent share fall and pledged shares. The company said it is moving forward with normal operations and is confident of fulfilling its agenda while making serious efforts to deleverage balance sheet. The stock had crashed 28% on Wednesday.

Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance shares climbed nearly 8% after the company said will conduct buyback of all its NCDs maturing in July and August. The aggregate amount outstanding under these NCDs is Rs 2,285 crore.

HDFC and Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares rose as much as 3.8% in intraday trade after the company announced its exit from the insurance business by selling its 50.8% stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Ltd to Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) for Rs 1,336 crore. HDFC inched up 1% to Rs 2,195.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy shares rallied 5.7% after its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) Ltd received letters of award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power projects from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion: IndusInd Bank jumped 3.5%, while Bharat Financial Inclusion shares gained over 4.5% 20 after board members of both the companies fixed 4 July as the record date for merger.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare shares dropped 1.5% after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura slashed its stock target price by 7% citing lower earnings estimates.

Reliance Power: Reliance Power shares gained 12% after the company’s 3,960 MW project at Sasan in Madhya Pradesh received regulatory nod from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for implementing a system to control emissions and meet new environmental norms.