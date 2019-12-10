Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and PC Jeweller Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 10:52 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 89.15 points while the Nifty 50 fell 27.35 points. Yes Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, PC Jeweller and Bank of Baroda were among the key stocks in news today.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Yes Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and PC Jeweller Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation only.

Indian stocks were trading under pressure on Tuesday, amid negative global cues. At 10:52 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 89.15 points, or 0.22%, to 40,398.28, while the Nifty 50 fell 27.35 points, or 0.23%, to 11,910.15. Yes Bank, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, PC Jeweller and Bank of Baroda were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 5% ahead of the board meeting that is scheduled later today to finalise the lender’s fundraising plans.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) shares inch up 1% after the mortgaged lender said it proposed to acquire the remaining 9.12% stake in its higher education financing subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 395 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares dropped 1.5% after the company announced that it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters from 1 January 2020 by up to Rs 2,000 across its portfolio.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd shares fell 5% after ratings agency Crisil downgraded the company’s long-term and short-term ratings to bank loan facilities to ‘Crisil D’.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda Ltd shares gained 1.1% after the bank said it will take part in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management Co Ltd by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp shares jumped 3% after the board approved allotment of 71.5 million shares to eligible shareholders of Thomas Cook.

SRF: SRF Ltd shares rose 0.75% after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) exempted ABR Family Trust from complying with requirements with respect to proposed indirect acquisition of control in the company.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares declined 5% after the company appointed Satya Narayan Baheti as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

