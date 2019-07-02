Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Yes Bank, ICRA, Cox and Kings, DHFL, Auto Stocks in Focus Today

BSE Sensex was down 104.82 points, or 0.26%, to 39,581.68, while the Nifty fell 22.60 points, or 0.19%, to 11,843.00. Yes Bank, ICRA, Cox and Kings, DHFL and auto companies among others were the key stocks in focus on July 2.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank, ICRA, Cox and Kings, DHFL, Auto Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

The benchmark stock market indices were mildly negative in early trade on Tuesday. At 10.30am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was down 104.82 points, or 0.26%, to 39,581.68, while the Nifty fell 22.60 points, or 0.19%, to 11,843.00. Yes Bank, ICRA, Cox and Kings, DHFL and auto companies among others were the key stocks in focus on 2 July. Read here to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank shares declined as much as 7.2% after a news report said that Mumbai-based Radius Developers has defaulted on scheduled interest payments on a Rs 1,200 crore loan to the private lender.

ICRA: Shares of Moody’s India unit ICRA Ltd fell 5% after the ratings agency placed managing director Naresh Takkar on leave until further notice after the market regulator forwarded an anonymous complaint on the ratings of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS).

Cox and Kings: Cox and Kings Ltd was locked in 5% lower circuit after CARE revised its credit rating to BB with a stable outlook from AA- with a stable outlook. The company also defaulted Rs 50 crore in repayment commitments toward outstanding commercial papers citing a temporary mismatch in cash flows.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares rose as much as 4% in early trade on news that large lenders to the debt-laden group have agreed to sign an inter-creditor agreement on 5 July and consider a resolution plan for the firm. The stock, however, later pared gains to trade flat.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd shares jumped nearly 10% after the company said it has agreed to sell nine road projects for Rs 6,611 crore to IndInfravit Trust, an infrastructure investment fund backed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and CPPIB.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares slipped 1.5% after the two-wheeler maker reported 12.49% decline in total sales at 616,526 units in June. The company had sold 704,562 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd dropped 2.4% after its commercial and passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 14% to 49,073 units versus 56,773 units a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were trading flat, up 0.2%, after the company announced completion of the merger of consumer mobile businesses of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and its subsidiary TTML into the company. Airtel has also set 12 July as record date for issuance of shares w.r.t. TTML merger.

MOIL: MOIL Ltd shares gained 3% after the company hiked manganese ore prices on silico grades by 5%.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,551.84 -134.66 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,830.90 -34.70 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.15 -6.41
Adani Power 64.10 6.30
Zee Entertain 361.25 0.81
Indiabulls Hsg 623.90 0.31
Godrej Prop 988.50 -9.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.20 -6.37
Adani Power 63.95 6.14
Godrej Consumer 675.55 1.64
Godrej Prop 988.00 -9.97
Reliance 1,266.40 -0.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 649.80 2.80
ONGC 164.40 2.11
Bharti Airtel 352.75 1.22
IOC 153.35 1.12
BPCL 379.45 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 164.25 1.99
Bharti Airtel 352.70 1.21
NTPC 143.80 0.84
Power Grid Corp 207.85 0.39
Coal India 250.10 0.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.15 -6.41
Sun Pharma 394.25 -2.74
Tata Motors 163.65 -2.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,618.05 -1.39
Bajaj Auto 2,875.10 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 101.70 -6.83
Sun Pharma 394.50 -2.62
Tata Motors 163.70 -2.47
Bajaj Auto 2,873.95 -1.26
Hero Motocorp 2,586.20 -1.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram