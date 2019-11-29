Take the pledge to vote

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares advanced over 5.6% ahead of the lender’s board meeting today where it will consider and approve raising funds by issue of equity or equity-linked securities.

Trending Desk

November 29, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Indian stocks were trading in the negative zone on Friday ahead of the release of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the September quarter. At 10:37 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 259.19 points, or 0.63%, to 40,871, while the Nifty 50 index fell 71.35 points, or 0.59%, to 12,079.80. Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares advanced over 5.6% ahead of the lender’s board meeting today where it will consider and approve raising funds by issue of equity or equity-linked securities.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares surged 12.5% after the government affidavit filed in the Delhi high court provided a clear picture about allegations.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 2.7% after the company submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd shares inched down 0.7% after the lender formed a 6-member committee to find a successor to managing director Aditya Puri.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares soared 4% after the company received a letter of award for the development of the Bundelkhand Expressway Project.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares gained 2.6% after the company cancelled royalty pact worth Rs 411.2 crore with Avantha Holdings.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller Ltd shares jumped 5.8% even as ratings agency CARE cut company’s FD rating to ‘B’ with stable outlook.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares jumped 2.7% after the US unit entered in pact with Profectus BioSciences to buy certain business assets for $11.29 million.

