Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Kaveri Seed, Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 1.2%, while those of Reliance Nippon Asset Management gained 2.3% after Rana Kapoor-controlled Morgan Credits paid Rs 792 crore to RNAM.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Kaveri Seed, Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Snapping a three-day winning streak, Indian stock markets took a breather on Wednesday on weak Asian cues as push for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump spooked investors globally. At 10:29 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 400 points, or 1.02%, to 38,697.34, while the Nifty 50 index fell 112.45 points, or 0.97%, to 11,475.75. Kaveri Seed, Morepen Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, RNAM and SpiceJet were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Kaveri Seed: Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd shares jumped 5% after the board of directors, at a meeting held on 24 September, approved the proposal for buyback at Rs 700 per share.

Morepen Labs: Morepen Laboratories Ltd shares plunged over 17% after Sebi prohibited the company from accessing security market for one year.

Yes Bank, RNAM: Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 1.2%, while those of Reliance Nippon Asset Management gained 2.3% after Rana Kapoor-controlled Morgan Credits paid Rs 792 crore to RNAM.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares dropped 3.6% after CARE revised the company’s long-term rating from “CARE AAA” to “CARE AA+”, rating of perpetual debt programme from “CARE AA+” to “CARE AA”, and reaffirmed short-term rating at “CARE A1+”.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares fell 2% after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed adjudication order against the company and promoters.

Bodal Chemicals: Bodal Chemicals Ltd shares rose 2.2% after the company informed that Bodal Bangla has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as a subsidiary company.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet Ltd shares jumped 3% after a media report said that the airline is weighing an order for at least 100 Airbus planes as Boeing Co. grapples with the fallout over its grounded 737 Max.

Titan: Titan Co. Ltd shares were trading up 1.7% after HSBC upgraded the company to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,719.60 -377.54 ( -0.97%)

NIFTY 50

11,481.15 -107.05 ( -0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,059.10 -3.33
SBI 289.65 -4.28
Zee Entertain 282.00 1.08
Maruti Suzuki 6,785.00 -3.20
Axis Bank 696.00 -1.19
Company Price Change %Gain
Varun Beverages 620.25 -3.06
AU Small Financ 642.05 -3.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,584.85 -2.04
Zee Entertain 282.00 0.97
HDFC Bank 1,233.25 -1.74
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 197.95 3.94
NTPC 117.90 2.39
TCS 2,074.30 1.45
Zee Entertain 282.00 1.08
Bajaj Finserv 8,324.70 1.02
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 197.95 3.97
NTPC 118.00 2.52
TCS 2,073.00 1.40
Reliance 1,289.40 0.85
HCL Tech 1,055.45 0.77
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 289.65 -4.28
Tata Motors 125.70 -3.97
HDFC 2,059.10 -3.33
Maruti Suzuki 6,785.00 -3.20
Eicher Motors 17,869.00 -3.07
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 289.70 -4.22
Tata Motors 125.80 -3.86
HDFC 2,058.75 -3.35
Maruti Suzuki 6,790.95 -3.12
Tata Steel 360.70 -2.68
