Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Kaveri Seed, Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 1.2%, while those of Reliance Nippon Asset Management gained 2.3% after Rana Kapoor-controlled Morgan Credits paid Rs 792 crore to RNAM.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Snapping a three-day winning streak, Indian stock markets took a breather on Wednesday on weak Asian cues as push for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump spooked investors globally. At 10:29 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 400 points, or 1.02%, to 38,697.34, while the Nifty 50 index fell 112.45 points, or 0.97%, to 11,475.75. Kaveri Seed, Morepen Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, RNAM and SpiceJet were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Kaveri Seed: Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd shares jumped 5% after the board of directors, at a meeting held on 24 September, approved the proposal for buyback at Rs 700 per share.
Morepen Labs: Morepen Laboratories Ltd shares plunged over 17% after Sebi prohibited the company from accessing security market for one year.
Yes Bank, RNAM: Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 1.2%, while those of Reliance Nippon Asset Management gained 2.3% after Rana Kapoor-controlled Morgan Credits paid Rs 792 crore to RNAM.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares dropped 3.6% after CARE revised the company’s long-term rating from “CARE AAA” to “CARE AA+”, rating of perpetual debt programme from “CARE AA+” to “CARE AA”, and reaffirmed short-term rating at “CARE A1+”.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares fell 2% after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed adjudication order against the company and promoters.
Bodal Chemicals: Bodal Chemicals Ltd shares rose 2.2% after the company informed that Bodal Bangla has been incorporated in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as a subsidiary company.
SpiceJet: SpiceJet Ltd shares jumped 3% after a media report said that the airline is weighing an order for at least 100 Airbus planes as Boeing Co. grapples with the fallout over its grounded 737 Max.
Titan: Titan Co. Ltd shares were trading up 1.7% after HSBC upgraded the company to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,059.10
|-3.33
|SBI
|289.65
|-4.28
|Zee Entertain
|282.00
|1.08
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,785.00
|-3.20
|Axis Bank
|696.00
|-1.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varun Beverages
|620.25
|-3.06
|AU Small Financ
|642.05
|-3.65
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,584.85
|-2.04
|Zee Entertain
|282.00
|0.97
|HDFC Bank
|1,233.25
|-1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|197.95
|3.94
|NTPC
|117.90
|2.39
|TCS
|2,074.30
|1.45
|Zee Entertain
|282.00
|1.08
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,324.70
|1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|197.95
|3.97
|NTPC
|118.00
|2.52
|TCS
|2,073.00
|1.40
|Reliance
|1,289.40
|0.85
|HCL Tech
|1,055.45
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|289.65
|-4.28
|Tata Motors
|125.70
|-3.97
|HDFC
|2,059.10
|-3.33
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,785.00
|-3.20
|Eicher Motors
|17,869.00
|-3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|289.70
|-4.22
|Tata Motors
|125.80
|-3.86
|HDFC
|2,058.75
|-3.35
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,790.95
|-3.12
|Tata Steel
|360.70
|-2.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
- UK Couple Trains Trees to Grow into Furniture, Might Just Have an Answer to Deforestation
- Remember the Viral 'Blinking Man'? The Real Person Behind is Now Using it For a Good Cause
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh