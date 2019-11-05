Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Punjab National Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped nearly 9% after renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 0.5% stake in bank for around Rs 87 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Punjab National Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Indian stocks trimmed early morning gains to trade flat on Tuesday. At 10:13 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,322.86, up 21 points, or 0.05%, while the Nifty 50 was up 3.35 points, or 0.03%, to 11,944.65.

Yes Bank, IOB, Bajaj Finance, PNB and Torrent Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped nearly 9% after renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 0.5% stake in bank for around Rs 87 crore.

IOB: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares plunged over 14% after the lender posted net loss of Rs 2,253.6 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 487.3 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares gained 2.4% after the board set floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer at Rs 4,019.80 apiece.

PNB: Punjab National Bank gained 2% ahead of the announcement of its September quarter earnings today. Other major companies to come out with Q2 results today include Dabur India, Titan Company, REC, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Birla Corporation, Tech Mahindra, etc.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares jumped 3.7% on news that the company will allot non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,500 crore on 7 November.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares inched up 1% after the company clarified that promoters have not pledged any equity shares they hold in the company for any purpose.

Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Ltd shares were trading up 2.2% even as rating firm Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the outlook for the company to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,944.05 +2.75 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.45 3.48
SBI 320.95 2.12
HDFC 2,185.95 0.21
Indiabulls Hsg 230.00 5.12
Tata Steel 414.15 1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dalmia Bharat 839.00 3.25
Yes Bank 68.50 3.63
Maruti Suzuki 7,460.00 0.50
Indiabulls Hsg 230.75 5.63
Zee Entertain 289.90 -2.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.45 3.48
SBI 320.50 1.97
UPL 604.40 1.71
Hindalco 200.95 1.52
Bharti Infratel 217.75 1.35
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.50 3.63
SBI 320.45 1.99
Vedanta 159.55 1.43
Tata Steel 414.30 1.26
Tata Motors 174.25 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 289.95 -2.08
Coal India 210.80 -1.95
Eicher Motors 21,416.90 -1.49
Infosys 701.40 -1.07
Nestle 14,696.00 -0.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 210.75 -2.00
Infosys 701.60 -1.04
TCS 2,177.75 -0.73
Kotak Mahindra 1,558.80 -0.70
Asian Paints 1,775.60 -0.56
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram