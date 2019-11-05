Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Punjab National Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped nearly 9% after renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 0.5% stake in bank for around Rs 87 crore.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stocks trimmed early morning gains to trade flat on Tuesday. At 10:13 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,322.86, up 21 points, or 0.05%, while the Nifty 50 was up 3.35 points, or 0.03%, to 11,944.65.
Yes Bank, IOB, Bajaj Finance, PNB and Torrent Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
IOB: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares plunged over 14% after the lender posted net loss of Rs 2,253.6 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 487.3 crore a year ago.
IOB: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares plunged over 14% after the lender posted net loss of Rs 2,253.6 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 487.3 crore a year ago.
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd shares gained 2.4% after the board set floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer at Rs 4,019.80 apiece.
PNB: Punjab National Bank gained 2% ahead of the announcement of its September quarter earnings today. Other major companies to come out with Q2 results today include Dabur India, Titan Company, REC, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Birla Corporation, Tech Mahindra, etc.
PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares jumped 3.7% on news that the company will allot non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,500 crore on 7 November.
Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares inched up 1% after the company clarified that promoters have not pledged any equity shares they hold in the company for any purpose.
Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Ltd shares were trading up 2.2% even as rating firm Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the outlook for the company to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.45
|3.48
|SBI
|320.95
|2.12
|HDFC
|2,185.95
|0.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|230.00
|5.12
|Tata Steel
|414.15
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dalmia Bharat
|839.00
|3.25
|Yes Bank
|68.50
|3.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,460.00
|0.50
|Indiabulls Hsg
|230.75
|5.63
|Zee Entertain
|289.90
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.45
|3.48
|SBI
|320.50
|1.97
|UPL
|604.40
|1.71
|Hindalco
|200.95
|1.52
|Bharti Infratel
|217.75
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.50
|3.63
|SBI
|320.45
|1.99
|Vedanta
|159.55
|1.43
|Tata Steel
|414.30
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|174.25
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|289.95
|-2.08
|Coal India
|210.80
|-1.95
|Eicher Motors
|21,416.90
|-1.49
|Infosys
|701.40
|-1.07
|Nestle
|14,696.00
|-0.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|210.75
|-2.00
|Infosys
|701.60
|-1.04
|TCS
|2,177.75
|-0.73
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,558.80
|-0.70
|Asian Paints
|1,775.60
|-0.56
