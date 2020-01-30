Yes Bank, IndiGo, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks traded in the negative zone on Thursday as Asian markets reeled under pressure on rising death toll due to China’s coronavirus. At 11:28 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 245.75 points, or 0.6%, to 40,952.91, while the Nifty 50 was down 74.05 points, or 0.61%, to 12,055.45. Yes Bank, IndiGo, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Crompton Greaves Consumer were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dived 6% after India Ratings and Research maintained Long-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A’ on Rating Watch Negative and withdrew its Short-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A1’ on the lender.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2% after shareholders rejected co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s proposal to amend the company’s Articles of Association.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Tata Motors Ltd shares were trading flat with a negative bias while those of Bajaj Auto Ltd were down nearly 1% ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter (Q3) scheduled later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today include Andhra Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur, Equitas Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation and JK Tyre.

Crompton Consumer: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares were up 3.4% after the company said Q3 profit climbed to Rs 161 crore from Rs 76.7 crore a year ago.

Pidilite: Pidilite Industries Ltd shares gained 3.2% after the company’s Q3 profit jumped 57.6% to Rs 346.1 crore compared with a year ago.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank Ltd shares dropped over 5% after the lender’s Q3 net loss stood at Rs 1,639 crore compared with a loss of Rs 2,504 crore a year ago.

Coffee Day: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares were up 4.5% after net loss stood at at Rs 154 crore in the December quarter versus profit of Rs 21 crore a year ago.

Tata Power: Tata Power Ltd shares declined over 3% after net profit rose 11.7% at Rs 245.6 crore in the December quarter compared with a year ago.

