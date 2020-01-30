Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, IndiGo, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares dived 6% after India Ratings and Research maintained Long-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A’ on Rating Watch Negative and withdrew its Short-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A1’ on the lender.

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank, IndiGo, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Indian stocks traded in the negative zone on Thursday as Asian markets reeled under pressure on rising death toll due to China’s coronavirus. At 11:28 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 245.75 points, or 0.6%, to 40,952.91, while the Nifty 50 was down 74.05 points, or 0.61%, to 12,055.45. Yes Bank, IndiGo, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Crompton Greaves Consumer were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dived 6% after India Ratings and Research maintained Long-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A’ on Rating Watch Negative and withdrew its Short-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND A1’ on the lender.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 2% after shareholders rejected co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s proposal to amend the company’s Articles of Association.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Tata Motors Ltd shares were trading flat with a negative bias while those of Bajaj Auto Ltd were down nearly 1% ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter (Q3) scheduled later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today include Andhra Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur, Equitas Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation and JK Tyre.

Crompton Consumer: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares were up 3.4% after the company said Q3 profit climbed to Rs 161 crore from Rs 76.7 crore a year ago.

Pidilite: Pidilite Industries Ltd shares gained 3.2% after the company’s Q3 profit jumped 57.6% to Rs 346.1 crore compared with a year ago.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank Ltd shares dropped over 5% after the lender’s Q3 net loss stood at Rs 1,639 crore compared with a loss of Rs 2,504 crore a year ago.

Coffee Day: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares were up 4.5% after net loss stood at at Rs 154 crore in the December quarter versus profit of Rs 21 crore a year ago.

Tata Power: Tata Power Ltd shares declined over 3% after net profit rose 11.7% at Rs 245.6 crore in the December quarter compared with a year ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 606.95 -0.34
Tata Motors 185.65 -1.28
Bajaj Finance 4,356.65 -1.47
Escorts 809.65 8.21
Reliance 1,445.30 -2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,158.25 2.16
ICICI Bank 529.20 0.52
Power Grid Corp 193.50 0.60
HDFC 2,411.60 0.33
NTPC 113.30 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,445.30 -2.32
SBI 308.40 -2.53
Tech Mahindra 788.15 -1.99
Nestle 15,573.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,233.20 -1.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram