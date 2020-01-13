Yes Bank, Infosys, D-Mart, Edelweiss Financial Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock market indices hit fresh highs on Monday, i.e. 13 January, even as Asian stock traded mixed. At 10:25 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 245.28 points, or 0.59%, to 41,845, while the Nifty 50 index climbed 65.20 points, or 0.53%, to 12,322. Yes Bank, Infosys, D-Mart, Edelweiss Financial Services, HCC and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 8% after the board approved raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP/ GDRs/ADRs/ FCCBs/or any other methods on private placement basis. The board also decided not to proceed with Erwin Braich’s investment offer, but to take up Citax offer.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares climbed over 4% after Q3 consolidated net profit gained 10.9% to Rs 4,457 crore compared with the previous quarter, while rupee revenue rose 2% to Rs 23,092 crore.

D-Mart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operator of D-Mart retail chain, gained 3.4% after Q3 standalone net profit jumped 53.3% to Rs 394.3 crore compared with a year ago, while revenue was up 23.9% to Rs 6,751.9 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares soared 8% after its chairman Rashesh Shah on Sunday said that it has no relationship with Capstone Forex and all allegations of FEMA violations are false.

HCC: Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) shares surged 10% after lenders initiated Rs 2,100 crore debt/asset carve-out.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares dropped 2.5% as the company modified the usage of rights issue proceeds and said it will now use Rs 2,826.1 crore for loan repayment and redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 1.7% after its group global wholesales dropped 3% year-on-year to 97,348 in December 2019.

Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares were down 2.3% after the US FDA completed inspection of the company’s Nagpur facility.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 1.4% as its Netherland arm announced successful refinancing of €1.75 million of European debt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.