Yes Bank, Infosys, D-Mart, Edelweiss Financial Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 8% after the board approved raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP/ GDRs/ADRs/ FCCBs/or any other methods on private placement basis.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stock market indices hit fresh highs on Monday, i.e. 13 January, even as Asian stock traded mixed. At 10:25 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 245.28 points, or 0.59%, to 41,845, while the Nifty 50 index climbed 65.20 points, or 0.53%, to 12,322. Yes Bank, Infosys, D-Mart, Edelweiss Financial Services, HCC and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 8% after the board approved raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP/ GDRs/ADRs/ FCCBs/or any other methods on private placement basis. The board also decided not to proceed with Erwin Braich’s investment offer, but to take up Citax offer.
Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares climbed over 4% after Q3 consolidated net profit gained 10.9% to Rs 4,457 crore compared with the previous quarter, while rupee revenue rose 2% to Rs 23,092 crore.
D-Mart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operator of D-Mart retail chain, gained 3.4% after Q3 standalone net profit jumped 53.3% to Rs 394.3 crore compared with a year ago, while revenue was up 23.9% to Rs 6,751.9 crore.
Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares soared 8% after its chairman Rashesh Shah on Sunday said that it has no relationship with Capstone Forex and all allegations of FEMA violations are false.
HCC: Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) shares surged 10% after lenders initiated Rs 2,100 crore debt/asset carve-out.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares dropped 2.5% as the company modified the usage of rights issue proceeds and said it will now use Rs 2,826.1 crore for loan repayment and redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 1.7% after its group global wholesales dropped 3% year-on-year to 97,348 in December 2019.
Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares were down 2.3% after the US FDA completed inspection of the company’s Nagpur facility.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 1.4% as its Netherland arm announced successful refinancing of €1.75 million of European debt.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|770.30
|4.34
|J. K. Cement
|1,276.70
|0.18
|Yes Bank
|42.05
|-6.14
|Power Grid Corp
|194.30
|1.01
|HDFC Bank
|1,294.50
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|769.80
|4.27
|M&M
|554.55
|1.48
|HUL
|1,982.40
|1.47
|Tech Mahindra
|786.00
|1.25
|ONGC
|125.50
|1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|193.05
|-1.71
|TCS
|2,201.20
|-0.57
|HDFC
|2,445.00
|-0.53
|Bajaj Auto
|3,091.95
|-0.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,310.00
|-0.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number