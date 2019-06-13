Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yes Bank, Jet Airways, Sintex, Tata Motors Among 10 Stocks in News Today

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 169.35 points, or 0.43%, to 39,587.46 at 1:30pm, while the Nifty 50 index fell 50 points, or 0.42%, to 11,856.20.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank, Jet Airways, Sintex, Tata Motors Among 10 Stocks in News Today
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...

The benchmark stock market indices were trading in the red on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 169.35 points, or 0.43%, to 39,587.46 at 1:30pm, while the Nifty 50 index fell 50 points, or 0.42%, to 11,856.20. Here are the 10 stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank: Shares of Yes Bank slumped nearly 13% in intraday trade on Thursday after foreign brokerage UBS cut its target on the stock to Rs 90, down 47% from its earlier forecast of Rs 170. Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways crashed as much as 23% in intraday trade on Thursday after the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said on Wednesday that the scrip will be removed from daily trading of futures and options (F&O) effective 28 June.

Sintex: Shares of Sintex Industries were down 10% after the company defaulted on non-convertible debentures (NCD) worth Rs 86 crore. However, in a filing on BSE, the company claims the present liquidity crisis is temporary and will not affect its going concern.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank shares slide as much as 8.3% after UBS downgraded the stock to sell and cut price target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,700 earlier. Reliance Nippon: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management shares fall nearly 1% on news that Reliance Capital will sell 2.86% stake in the company via offer for sale on 13 and 14 June. The floor price of the sale shall be Rs 212 per equity share of the company.

Eros International: Eros International shares drop by another 5% after rating agencies categorised the company’s debt at default levels earlier this week. However, Eros International said that it has taken steps to rectify delays in loan payments.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors shares decline 2.7% after total global wholesale sales fell 23% year-on-year at 82,374 units in May. JLR global sales stood at 39,895 units.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel shares gain nearly 1% global brokerage firm CLSA remained positive on the stock on strong operational growth in its Africa business.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) shares jump 2.2% after a CNBC TV18 report said that the company is likely to auction three loss-making steel plants.

Tiger Logistics: Tiger Logistics shares lost 1.7% after CARE revised the outlook of credit rating for bank facilities to negative from stable.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,741.36 -15.45 ( -0.04%)

NIFTY 50

11,914.05 +7.85 ( +0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 694.30 11.79
Yes Bank 117.10 -13.10
IndusInd Bank 1,488.85 -5.16
Reliance 1,327.25 -0.37
TCS 2,254.10 -0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 694.30 11.78
Yes Bank 117.20 -12.96
SBI 346.30 0.61
IndusInd Bank 1,490.05 -4.96
Thermax 1,090.70 -2.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 694.30 11.79
Zee Entertain 352.60 2.84
BPCL 388.80 2.05
Grasim 904.60 1.83
Power Grid Corp 193.85 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,505.45 1.53
Power Grid Corp 193.75 1.44
M&M 640.90 1.33
Bharti Airtel 363.25 0.96
Bajaj Finance 3,542.85 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 117.10 -13.10
IndusInd Bank 1,488.85 -5.16
UPL 1,005.00 -1.54
Infosys 742.65 -1.48
IOC 160.70 -1.14
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 117.20 -12.96
IndusInd Bank 1,490.05 -4.96
Infosys 742.70 -1.49
Vedanta 168.35 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,778.20 -1.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram