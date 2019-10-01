Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 1:26 pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.63 points, or 0.3%, to 38,552.70, while the Nifty 50 index fell 45.10 points, or 0.39%, to 11,429.35.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian stock markets were trading volatile on Tuesday swinging between negative and positive territories.

At 1:26 pm, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.63 points, or 0.3%, to 38,552.70, while the Nifty 50 index fell 45.10 points, or 0.39%, to 11,429.35. Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing Finance and DHFL were among key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares cracked 13% after falling 14% in the previous session even as CEO Ravneet Gill refuted market speculation about the weak capital and liquidity position of the bank.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gained 2% after the country's largest car maker launched a mini SUV S-Presso priced between Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares slid nearly 12% after cracking 38% in the previous session due to concerns over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank after the Reserve Bank of India placed the latter under prompt corrective action on Saturday.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares plunged 20% after Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has moved the Bombay High Court against the non-banking finance company to recover about Rs 478 crore.

Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares inched up 1.5% after the drug maker inked a pact to sell rights of its cholesterol lowering product Zypitamag in the US and Canada markets to Medicure lnc. for $7 million.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares dropped as much as 4.2% after the telecom operator said it was planning to raise about Rs 5,300 crore through the sale of overseas bonds to refinance debt and free up cash to invest in expanding its 4G network.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd shares jumped over 5% after the company bagged a Rs 400-crore contract to develop the National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur.

