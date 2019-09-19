Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes Bank, Nalco, RITES and Vodafone Idea Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 10:19 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 279 points, or 0.76%, at 36,287.67, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.70 points, or 0.8%, to 10,753.95.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Yes Bank, Nalco, RITES and Vodafone Idea Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday, i.e. September 19, on mixed Asian cues after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as widely expected but cast doubt on future stimulus.

At 10:19 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 279 points, or 0.76%, at 36,287.67, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.70 points, or 0.8%, to 10,753.95. Yes Bank, Nalco, IIFL Wealth, RITES and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 6% after rating Agency CARE downgraded Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credits that is also a promoter entity of the bank. The rating has been downgraded to BBB- from A-.

Nalco: National Aluminium Co. Ltd shares gained over 4% after the company announced a record 115% dividend amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore for 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each.

IIFL Wealth: IIFL Wealth Management Ltd shares listed on stock exchanges on Thursday at Rs 1,210 and were later trading over 5% higher at Rs 1,260.

RITES: RITES Ltd shares jumped 2% after the company bagged export contract worth Rs 160 crore from Sri Lanka’s ministry of transport and civil aviation.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares shot up over 16% after Trai data showed that the company continues its reign as the top telecom operator in India on the basis of the total number of subscribers

NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares lost 1.6% after a media report said that the company is planning to build the world’s largest single-location solar plant with a capacity of 5,000 MW under Ultra Mega Renewable Power Project.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares fell 1% on reports that the private lender is planning to raise more than Rs 14,000 crore in a share sale that could open for subscription in a week.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,249.83 -314.05 ( -0.86%)

NIFTY 50

10,744.10 -96.55 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.54
ICICI Bank 388.10 -2.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,059.75 -0.58
HDFC 1,984.00 -0.22
IndusInd Bank 1,290.30 -3.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 64.05 0.00
Yes Bank 60.10 -6.24
Embassy Office 397.95 -0.45
Maruti Suzuki 6,058.45 -0.58
SBI 275.40 -1.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.35 1.42
Britannia 2,640.00 1.00
Asian Paints 1,557.50 0.63
Tata Motors 121.80 0.04
HUL 1,833.50 0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.60 1.44
Asian Paints 1,558.30 0.66
HUL 1,834.20 0.27
Tata Motors 121.75 -0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.05 -6.32
Zee Entertain 321.95 -4.01
IndusInd Bank 1,290.25 -3.02
GAIL 130.95 -2.96
Tata Steel 347.60 -2.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.10 -6.24
IndusInd Bank 1,290.95 -2.91
Tata Steel 347.65 -2.90
ICICI Bank 388.15 -2.76
Hero Motocorp 2,516.00 -2.33
See all Top Losers »

