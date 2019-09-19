Yes Bank, Nalco, RITES and Vodafone Idea Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 10:19 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 279 points, or 0.76%, at 36,287.67, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.70 points, or 0.8%, to 10,753.95.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Indian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday, i.e. September 19, on mixed Asian cues after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as widely expected but cast doubt on future stimulus.
At 10:19 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 279 points, or 0.76%, at 36,287.67, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.70 points, or 0.8%, to 10,753.95. Yes Bank, Nalco, IIFL Wealth, RITES and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped over 6% after rating Agency CARE downgraded Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credits that is also a promoter entity of the bank. The rating has been downgraded to BBB- from A-.
Nalco: National Aluminium Co. Ltd shares gained over 4% after the company announced a record 115% dividend amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore for 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each.
IIFL Wealth: IIFL Wealth Management Ltd shares listed on stock exchanges on Thursday at Rs 1,210 and were later trading over 5% higher at Rs 1,260.
RITES: RITES Ltd shares jumped 2% after the company bagged export contract worth Rs 160 crore from Sri Lanka’s ministry of transport and civil aviation.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares shot up over 16% after Trai data showed that the company continues its reign as the top telecom operator in India on the basis of the total number of subscribers
NTPC: NTPC Ltd shares lost 1.6% after a media report said that the company is planning to build the world’s largest single-location solar plant with a capacity of 5,000 MW under Ultra Mega Renewable Power Project.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares fell 1% on reports that the private lender is planning to raise more than Rs 14,000 crore in a share sale that could open for subscription in a week.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|64.10
|-1.54
|ICICI Bank
|388.10
|-2.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,059.75
|-0.58
|HDFC
|1,984.00
|-0.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,290.30
|-3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Power
|64.05
|0.00
|Yes Bank
|60.10
|-6.24
|Embassy Office
|397.95
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,058.45
|-0.58
|SBI
|275.40
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|340.35
|1.42
|Britannia
|2,640.00
|1.00
|Asian Paints
|1,557.50
|0.63
|Tata Motors
|121.80
|0.04
|HUL
|1,833.50
|0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|340.60
|1.44
|Asian Paints
|1,558.30
|0.66
|HUL
|1,834.20
|0.27
|Tata Motors
|121.75
|-0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.05
|-6.32
|Zee Entertain
|321.95
|-4.01
|IndusInd Bank
|1,290.25
|-3.02
|GAIL
|130.95
|-2.96
|Tata Steel
|347.60
|-2.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.10
|-6.24
|IndusInd Bank
|1,290.95
|-2.91
|Tata Steel
|347.65
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|388.15
|-2.76
|Hero Motocorp
|2,516.00
|-2.33
