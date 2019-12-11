Yes Bank, Piramal Enterprises and Bharti Airtel among key stocks in focus today
Yes Bank Ltd shares slumped by another 10% after the board said it was favourably considering Citax Holdings’ $500 million offer.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Indian stocks managed to trade in the positive territory on Wednesday, i.e. December 11, after witnessing strong selling pressure in the previous session. At 11:29 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.44 points, or 0.18%, at 40,314.32, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.80 points, or 0.16%, to 11,875.60. Yes Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today.
Read on to know more:
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slumped by another 10% after the board said it was favourably considering Citax Holdings’ $500 million offer, but the final decision on the same will be taken in the next board meeting.
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares gained 2.2% after the Competition Commission of India approved the subscription of compulsorily convertible debentures of the company by Canadian pension fund CDPQ.
Bharti Airtel, Dish TV: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares inched down 0.7%, while those of Dish TV India Ltd advanced 8% after a media report said that Bharti Airtel, promoters of Dish TV and PE firm Warburg Pincus have agreed to merge DTH operations of Airtel and Dish TV after months of negotiation.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares surged 8.4% on news that the company is in talks to sell its optic fibre business to Brookfield Asset Management and its data centre to the Edelweiss Group in order to raise over $2.5 billion.
Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares rose 3.3% after the company declared interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for 2019-20.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares jumped 2.5% after the board approved the selling of up to 49% stake in subsidiaries IDBI Capital and IDBI Intech.
CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares dropped 4.7% after the central government ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/ group companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.80
|-15.33
|SBI
|312.80
|-0.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|268.35
|-0.50
|TCS
|2,041.90
|1.44
|Reliance
|1,562.40
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.80
|-15.33
|Reliance
|1,562.60
|0.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|268.20
|-0.32
|SBI
|312.70
|-0.24
|HDFC
|2,322.05
|1.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|117.30
|5.63
|Zee Entertain
|283.45
|4.61
|NTPC
|113.00
|2.73
|IOC
|125.55
|2.45
|ONGC
|128.00
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|113.00
|2.77
|ONGC
|128.00
|2.28
|Tech Mahindra
|759.95
|1.97
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,685.05
|1.56
|TCS
|2,041.20
|1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.80
|-15.33
|Vedanta
|138.50
|-1.67
|Hero Motocorp
|2,296.30
|-1.45
|Hindalco
|196.60
|-1.26
|Larsen
|1,264.30
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.80
|-15.33
|Vedanta
|138.60
|-1.63
|Hero Motocorp
|2,296.90
|-1.44
|Larsen
|1,263.60
|-1.21
|Bharti Airtel
|441.80
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- 'They' Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year As The World Becomes More LGBTQ Friendly
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding