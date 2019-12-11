Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, Piramal Enterprises and Bharti Airtel among key stocks in focus today

Yes Bank Ltd shares slumped by another 10% after the board said it was favourably considering Citax Holdings’ $500 million offer.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Indian stocks managed to trade in the positive territory on Wednesday, i.e. December 11, after witnessing strong selling pressure in the previous session. At 11:29 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.44 points, or 0.18%, at 40,314.32, while the Nifty 50 rose 18.80 points, or 0.16%, to 11,875.60. Yes Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slumped by another 10% after the board said it was favourably considering Citax Holdings’ $500 million offer, but the final decision on the same will be taken in the next board meeting.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares gained 2.2% after the Competition Commission of India approved the subscription of compulsorily convertible debentures of the company by Canadian pension fund CDPQ.

Bharti Airtel, Dish TV: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares inched down 0.7%, while those of Dish TV India Ltd advanced 8% after a media report said that Bharti Airtel, promoters of Dish TV and PE firm Warburg Pincus have agreed to merge DTH operations of Airtel and Dish TV after months of negotiation.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares surged 8.4% on news that the company is in talks to sell its optic fibre business to Brookfield Asset Management and its data centre to the Edelweiss Group in order to raise over $2.5 billion.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares rose 3.3% after the company declared interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for 2019-20.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd shares jumped 2.5% after the board approved the selling of up to 49% stake in subsidiaries IDBI Capital and IDBI Intech.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares dropped 4.7% after the central government ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of the company and its 15 related/ group companies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,910.15 +53.35 ( +0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
SBI 312.80 -0.19
Indiabulls Hsg 268.35 -0.50
TCS 2,041.90 1.44
Reliance 1,562.40 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Reliance 1,562.60 0.03
Indiabulls Hsg 268.20 -0.32
SBI 312.70 -0.24
HDFC 2,322.05 1.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 117.30 5.63
Zee Entertain 283.45 4.61
NTPC 113.00 2.73
IOC 125.55 2.45
ONGC 128.00 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 113.00 2.77
ONGC 128.00 2.28
Tech Mahindra 759.95 1.97
Kotak Mahindra 1,685.05 1.56
TCS 2,041.20 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Vedanta 138.50 -1.67
Hero Motocorp 2,296.30 -1.45
Hindalco 196.60 -1.26
Larsen 1,264.30 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Vedanta 138.60 -1.63
Hero Motocorp 2,296.90 -1.44
Larsen 1,263.60 -1.21
Bharti Airtel 441.80 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram