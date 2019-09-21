Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Promoter Entities Sell 2.75 Percent Stake After Reports that Co-founder Rana Kapoor May Exit

The combined entities held 9.64 per cent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Promoter Entities Sell 2.75 Percent Stake After Reports that Co-founder Rana Kapoor May Exit
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Promoter group companies of Yes Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 per cent stake in the lender through the open market.

Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 per cent in Yes Bank through open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The combined entities held 9.64 per cent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 per cent.

The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019, the filing said.

The stake sale comes in the wake of news reports that Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit Yes Bank.

Sources said digital payments major Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,014.62 +1,921.15 ( +5.32%)

NIFTY 50

11,274.20 +569.40 ( +5.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,049.30 3.78
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
ICICI Bank 417.50 7.99
HDFC Bank 1,199.60 8.95
Reliance 1,254.35 6.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,213.70 5.25
HDFC 2,052.10 3.92
SBI Life Insura 815.85 1.73
Zee Entertain 301.10 -2.49
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,860.20 13.38
Hero Motocorp 2,862.90 13.06
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.71
UltraTechCement 4,269.65 10.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,866.50 13.19
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.74
Bajaj Finance 3,705.60 10.19
SBI 301.70 10.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.20 -2.46
Zee Entertain 301.40 -2.41
Infosys 805.00 -1.91
TCS 2,065.45 -1.74
NTPC 119.85 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.35 -2.39
Infosys 805.10 -1.94
TCS 2,065.60 -1.74
NTPC 119.90 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram