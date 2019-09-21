Yes Bank Promoter Entities Sell 2.75 Percent Stake After Reports that Co-founder Rana Kapoor May Exit
The combined entities held 9.64 per cent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 per cent.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Promoter group companies of Yes Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 per cent stake in the lender through the open market.
Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 per cent in Yes Bank through open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
The combined entities held 9.64 per cent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 per cent.
The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019, the filing said.
The stake sale comes in the wake of news reports that Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit Yes Bank.
Sources said digital payments major Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from Kapoor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,049.30
|3.78
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,591.95
|10.39
|ICICI Bank
|417.50
|7.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,199.60
|8.95
|Reliance
|1,254.35
|6.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,213.70
|5.25
|HDFC
|2,052.10
|3.92
|SBI Life Insura
|815.85
|1.73
|Zee Entertain
|301.10
|-2.49
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,585.25
|10.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|17,860.20
|13.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,862.90
|13.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,419.60
|10.71
|UltraTechCement
|4,269.65
|10.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,591.95
|10.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,866.50
|13.19
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,585.25
|10.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,419.60
|10.74
|Bajaj Finance
|3,705.60
|10.19
|SBI
|301.70
|10.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.20
|-2.46
|Zee Entertain
|301.40
|-2.41
|Infosys
|805.00
|-1.91
|TCS
|2,065.45
|-1.74
|NTPC
|119.85
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.35
|-2.39
|Infosys
|805.10
|-1.94
|TCS
|2,065.60
|-1.74
|NTPC
|119.90
|-1.52
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Troll Sonakshi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on KBC 11
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers