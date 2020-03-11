Yes Bank, Raymond, RBL Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

New Delhi: Indian stock market indices were unable to hold early gains and continued to follow the downward trend in a volatile session on Wednesday. At 10:28 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 41.22 points, or 0.12%, to 35,593.73, while the Nifty 50 fell 30.50 points, or 0.29%, to 10,420.95. Yes Bank, Raymond, RBL Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Adani Gas were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares surged 39% after the lender managed to restore ATM cash withdrawal services, access to netbanking portal as well as IMPS and NEFT services.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd shares dropped 4% after company’s lifestyle business CEO Sanjay Behl decided to step down from his current role.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares shot up 15% after the lender said it remained adequately capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08% with Tier-1 at 15.02%.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares gained 5% on reports that Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 2%) has jumped in to acquire majority stake in the lender.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares declined 5% after the IT firm said it has written off $4.5 million it had invested in US-based startup Waterline Data Science.

Adani Gas: Adani Gas Ltd shares jumped 4.8% after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the Competition Commission of India’s order on company for abuse of dominant position, but reduced the quantum of penalty.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Corp Ltd shares cracked nearly 19% even as the company won major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia.

Granules India: Granules India Ltd shares climbed 6.8% after shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 2,500 crore.

Wonderla Holidays: Wonderla Holidays Ltd shares were down 4.6% after the company decided to temporarily close the Kochi Park from 11 March to 20 March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

