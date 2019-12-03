Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Biocon and United Spirits Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped 4.5% after the lender filed a petition before NCLT Allahabad to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a subsidiary of Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Biocon and United Spirits Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)

Indian stocks witnessed some selling pressure on Tuesday on negative global cues. At 10:50 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.37 points, or 0.24%, to 40,705.80, while the Nifty 50 index fell 38.75 points, or 0.32%, to 12,009.45. Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Biocon and United Spirits were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped 4.5% after the lender filed a petition before NCLT Allahabad to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a subsidiary of Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares dropped 2.1% after the lender launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for subscription on December 2. The bank’s capital-raising committee approved the floor price at Rs 352.57 per share, 5.5% down from Monday’s closing price.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares jumped 4.6% after the company and its partner Mylan announced the much-awaited launch of Ogivri - a biosimilar to Herceptin - in the US.

United Spirits: United Spirits Ltd shares inched down 0.7% after the Diageo-controlled liquor firm proposed a merger with its majority owned and listed subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries Ltd.

IFCI: IFCI Ltd shares surged over 9% after the company received bids for sale of its entire stake in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

M&M Financial Services: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares rose 1.3% after World Bank Group arm IFC said it has anchored an investment round of $200 million (about Rs 1,433 crore) in the company to create a dedicated pool of financing for MSMEs in low-income states.

Crompton Consumer: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares fell 1.9% after a media report said that the promoter is looking to sell 7.2-8.8% via a block deal.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda shares declined 2.7% after the lender said it will consider raising capital funds through the issue of capital debt instruments on December 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,972.10 -76.10 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.85 -5.00
Indiabulls Hsg 285.70 -6.07
SBI 334.75 -1.11
Reliance 1,577.25 -0.58
TCS 2,042.50 1.06
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
CG Consumer 247.50 -1.67
TCS 2,042.00 1.04
Yes Bank 60.85 -5.00
Indiabulls Hsg 285.65 -6.07
Jindal Steel 145.65 -8.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,232.50 2.32
Titan Company 1,165.35 1.00
TCS 2,042.50 1.06
Hero Motocorp 2,425.00 0.75
Infosys 696.90 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,232.00 2.27
TCS 2,042.00 1.04
Hero Motocorp 2,425.50 0.82
Infosys 697.00 0.59
Kotak Mahindra 1,636.30 0.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 246.45 -7.18
Yes Bank 60.85 -5.00
Tata Steel 402.85 -4.28
Adani Ports 363.20 -3.85
JSW Steel 258.35 -3.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.85 -5.00
TML-D 67.00 -4.15
Tata Steel 402.85 -4.27
Vedanta 140.20 -3.08
Bharti Airtel 451.00 -1.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram