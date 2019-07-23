Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Recovers After Falling 4% as Rana Kapoor Pledges Entire Stake

Yes Bank in a notification to stock exchanges said Rana Kapoor has pledged his entire holding of 4.3% and Morgan Credits pledged its entire holding of 3.03%.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Recovers After Falling 4% as Rana Kapoor Pledges Entire Stake
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that promoters Rana Kapoor and Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd have pledged their entire stake amounting to 7.34% of total share capital of the bank. After the announcement, the stock dropped 4.4% in intraday session but later recovered to trade over 2% higher.

At the end of June 2019, promoter shareholding in Yes Bank stood at 19.78%, of which Rana Kapoor and his wife held 11.88%. Morgan Credits is another holding company owned by Rana Kapoor’s daughters Radha Khanna, Raakhe Tandon and Roshini Kapoor.

Yes Bank in a notification to stock exchanges said Rana Kapoor has pledged his entire holding of 4.3% and Morgan Credits pledged its entire holding of 3.03%.

They created a pledge in favour of Milestone Trusteeship Services Pvt. Ltd, the debenture trustee, for the benefit of holders of debentures issued by Morgan Credits.

Yes Bank noted that while Mags Finvest and Madhu Kapur are also the promoters of the bank, they are not ‘persons acting in concert’ with the pledgors, as defined in regulations 2(1)(q)(1) of the Sebi (SAST) Regulations, and hence excluded from the disclosure.

ET NOW quoted Rana Kapoor as saying that the pledge was made as a security for daughters’ ventures. Kapoor said his daughters’ firm had unsecured borrowings and he offered his own shares as security. “I have pledged own shares in holding company for daughters’ entrepreneurial efforts,” said Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor, in a series of tweets in September last year had said he would “eventually bequeath” his promoter shares to his three daughters and subsequently to their children.

At 10:37 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 93.60, up 2.7%, on BSE.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,054.53 +23.40 ( +0.06%)

NIFTY 50

11,350.65 +4.45 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.50 1.48
HDFC Bank 2,263.30 -1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,470.80 1.13
Reliance 1,289.50 0.70
HDFC 2,139.30 -2.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.40 1.37
Bajaj Finance 3,237.15 -0.35
HDFC Bank 2,263.40 -1.46
Dewan Housing 60.45 14.92
SpiceJet 145.70 1.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.50 2.16
UPL 650.90 1.89
Infosys 799.15 1.88
Yes Bank 92.50 1.48
Hero Motocorp 2,433.10 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.45 2.18
Infosys 799.30 1.80
Yes Bank 92.35 1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,434.65 1.24
ITC 267.40 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 642.90 -1.98
HDFC 2,138.75 -2.20
Bharti Infratel 262.20 -0.70
Bajaj Auto 2,523.95 -1.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,603.60 -1.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,139.90 -2.14
HDFC Bank 2,269.75 -1.19
Bajaj Auto 2,526.45 -1.37
Tata Steel 461.45 -0.82
Bharti Airtel 340.40 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram