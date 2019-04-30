Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes Bank, Reliance Capital, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of Baroda Among Worst Hit Stocks Today

Yes Bank shares lost nearly 30% today after the lender reported a loss of Rs1,506 crore for the March quarter. It was the most actively traded stock on both BSE and NSE.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Yes Bank, Reliance Capital, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of Baroda Among Worst Hit Stocks Today
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Indian equity indices are trading under pressure today on weak Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was down around 0.4% to 38,913.88 at 11:30am, while the Nifty was trading at 11,707.80, down 0.4%. Here are the stocks that are keeping traders busy today:

— Yes Bank shares lost nearly 30% today after the lender reported a loss of Rs1,506 crore for the March quarter. It was the most actively traded stock on both BSE and NSE.

— Reliance Capital shares plunge over 12% in intra-day trade after media reports said that the company is planning to bring in strategic investors in two group entities — home finance and commercial finance businesses. It is open to ceding management control in these two entities, if needed.

— Ambuja Cement shares are trading down 2.4% to Rs220.70 apiece ahead of the company’s March quarter earnings announcement today.

— The banking index is the worst performer today, with public sector banks being hit the most. Bank of Baroda (BoB) shares are trading down nearly 7% at Rs114.80.

— Indiabulls Real Estate shares are down nearly 10% on reports that Indiabulls promoters in the company are looking to offload their stake in the company.

— Hero Motocorp stock is down 3.5% to Rs2,514.45 after the two-wheeler maker on Friday reported a 24.5% decline in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs730 crore.

— Maruti Suzuki shares are trading in the red for the seventh consecutive day, down over 2% to Rs6,695.20 after the company reported weak numbers for the fourth quarter last week.

— Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are trading slightly higher at Rs1,384.90, up 0.4%, ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement today.

— Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares are trading marginally higher at Rs2,248.55 apiece, up 0.4%, after Computer Sciences Corp. filed a lawsuit against the company alleging that it is stealing its trade secrets to build an insurance platform.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
