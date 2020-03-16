English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Yes Bank Depositors Can Withdraw Money from March 18, Resolution Framework Underway: RBI

File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters)

File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters)

Defending the steps taken on Yes Bank and expressing confidence in getting the intended outcomes, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the identity of the bank will be retained as a private sector lender.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Share this:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said the resolution framework for Yes Bank is underway as planned and depositors can withdraw their money from the evening of March 18.

The RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, also assured to intervene with additional liquidity if there is a need.

Defending the steps taken on Yes Bank and expressing confidence in getting the intended outcomes, Das said the identity of the bank will be retained as a private sector lender.

Das also said that despite the crisis at Yes Bank and the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic on the economy and the banking system, the health of the banking system is good.

In a tweet, Yes Bank also said customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier.

"We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services," the tweet said.

"You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms @RBI @FinMinIndia," it said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story