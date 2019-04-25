Take the pledge to vote

Yes Bank, RIL, Ultratech, Maruti, Bharti Infratel Among 10 Stocks in News Today

Yes Bank shares jumped 4.3% to Rs249.50 after a media report indicated that there could be some rejig at top management level.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
The benchmark equity indices extend yesterday’s gain ahead of the derivatives expiry on Thursday. The BSE benchmark Sensex is trading up 0.21%, or 81.07, at 39,135.75 in afternoon trade, while the Nifty is up 0.2%, or 26.40 points, to 11,752.55.

Here are the 10 stocks that are keeping traders busy today:

1. Yes Bank shares jumped 4.3% to Rs249.50 after a media report indicated that there could be some rejig at top management level. The bank is also scheduled to announce results on 26 April.

2. Reliance Industries shares hit new 52-week high of Rs1410.80 amid as oil and gas stocks rise today. Recent news flow regarding deals with Softbank and Aramco also supported the stock

3. UltraTech Cement climbs over 6% to Rs4660, a day after the company's standalone profit more than doubled to Rs1,017 crore in March quarter against Rs488 crore in the year-ago period.

4. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares are trading down 0.8% at Rs6975.60 ahead of the company’s results announcement today. The car maker is likely to report a weak set of earnings for the March quarter. Brokerages say low volume and competition will dent earnings.

5. Axis Bank shares are trading flat, swinging between negative and positive territories, ahead of its quarterly results today. The country's third largest private sector lender is likely to register healthy growth across parameters in March quarter driven by lower credit cost and lower slippages.

6. Bharti Infratel is down over 5% to Rs286.75 after reporting flat earnings for the quarter ended March. Consolidated net profit rose 0.33% to Rs608 crore from Rs606 crore, while revenue fell 1.69% from Rs3,662 crore to Rs3,600 crore.

7. Pharma stocks continued their rally for a second day, with Aurobindo Pharma (up 3%), Glenmark Pharma (up 1%) and Dr Reddy's Labs (1.4%) being top gainers.

8. Indiabulls Housing Finance shares are trading down 1% at Rs741.90 after the company reported a marginal 2% drop in net income at Rs1,006 crore for the March quarter due to lower disbursements and one-time provisions.

9. Muthoot Capital Services shares are trading 1% after posting a 54% rise in net profit to Rs82.4 crore in 2018-19 against Rs 53.7 crore last year.

10. Tata Group firm Nelco climbs as much as 6.7% in intra-day trade after the company signed partnership agreement with a remote communication and IT solutions provider Speedcast International in Sydney.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
