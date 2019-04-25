English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank, RIL, Ultratech, Maruti, Bharti Infratel Among 10 Stocks in News Today
Yes Bank shares jumped 4.3% to Rs249.50 after a media report indicated that there could be some rejig at top management level.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
The benchmark equity indices extend yesterday’s gain ahead of the derivatives expiry on Thursday. The BSE benchmark Sensex is trading up 0.21%, or 81.07, at 39,135.75 in afternoon trade, while the Nifty is up 0.2%, or 26.40 points, to 11,752.55.
Here are the 10 stocks that are keeping traders busy today:
1. Yes Bank shares jumped 4.3% to Rs249.50 after a media report indicated that there could be some rejig at top management level. The bank is also scheduled to announce results on 26 April.
2. Reliance Industries shares hit new 52-week high of Rs1410.80 amid as oil and gas stocks rise today. Recent news flow regarding deals with Softbank and Aramco also supported the stock
3. UltraTech Cement climbs over 6% to Rs4660, a day after the company's standalone profit more than doubled to Rs1,017 crore in March quarter against Rs488 crore in the year-ago period.
4. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares are trading down 0.8% at Rs6975.60 ahead of the company’s results announcement today. The car maker is likely to report a weak set of earnings for the March quarter. Brokerages say low volume and competition will dent earnings.
5. Axis Bank shares are trading flat, swinging between negative and positive territories, ahead of its quarterly results today. The country's third largest private sector lender is likely to register healthy growth across parameters in March quarter driven by lower credit cost and lower slippages.
6. Bharti Infratel is down over 5% to Rs286.75 after reporting flat earnings for the quarter ended March. Consolidated net profit rose 0.33% to Rs608 crore from Rs606 crore, while revenue fell 1.69% from Rs3,662 crore to Rs3,600 crore.
7. Pharma stocks continued their rally for a second day, with Aurobindo Pharma (up 3%), Glenmark Pharma (up 1%) and Dr Reddy's Labs (1.4%) being top gainers.
8. Indiabulls Housing Finance shares are trading down 1% at Rs741.90 after the company reported a marginal 2% drop in net income at Rs1,006 crore for the March quarter due to lower disbursements and one-time provisions.
9. Muthoot Capital Services shares are trading 1% after posting a 54% rise in net profit to Rs82.4 crore in 2018-19 against Rs 53.7 crore last year.
10. Tata Group firm Nelco climbs as much as 6.7% in intra-day trade after the company signed partnership agreement with a remote communication and IT solutions provider Speedcast International in Sydney.
Here are the 10 stocks that are keeping traders busy today:
1. Yes Bank shares jumped 4.3% to Rs249.50 after a media report indicated that there could be some rejig at top management level. The bank is also scheduled to announce results on 26 April.
2. Reliance Industries shares hit new 52-week high of Rs1410.80 amid as oil and gas stocks rise today. Recent news flow regarding deals with Softbank and Aramco also supported the stock
3. UltraTech Cement climbs over 6% to Rs4660, a day after the company's standalone profit more than doubled to Rs1,017 crore in March quarter against Rs488 crore in the year-ago period.
4. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares are trading down 0.8% at Rs6975.60 ahead of the company’s results announcement today. The car maker is likely to report a weak set of earnings for the March quarter. Brokerages say low volume and competition will dent earnings.
5. Axis Bank shares are trading flat, swinging between negative and positive territories, ahead of its quarterly results today. The country's third largest private sector lender is likely to register healthy growth across parameters in March quarter driven by lower credit cost and lower slippages.
6. Bharti Infratel is down over 5% to Rs286.75 after reporting flat earnings for the quarter ended March. Consolidated net profit rose 0.33% to Rs608 crore from Rs606 crore, while revenue fell 1.69% from Rs3,662 crore to Rs3,600 crore.
7. Pharma stocks continued their rally for a second day, with Aurobindo Pharma (up 3%), Glenmark Pharma (up 1%) and Dr Reddy's Labs (1.4%) being top gainers.
8. Indiabulls Housing Finance shares are trading down 1% at Rs741.90 after the company reported a marginal 2% drop in net income at Rs1,006 crore for the March quarter due to lower disbursements and one-time provisions.
9. Muthoot Capital Services shares are trading 1% after posting a 54% rise in net profit to Rs82.4 crore in 2018-19 against Rs 53.7 crore last year.
10. Tata Group firm Nelco climbs as much as 6.7% in intra-day trade after the company signed partnership agreement with a remote communication and IT solutions provider Speedcast International in Sydney.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
- Getting Work on My Own Merit, Not Because of Salman Khan: Arbaaz Khan
- Sri Lanka Bombings: Why Five-Star Hotels are Favourite Targets of Terrorist Attackers
- Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300 Spec Comparison: Features, Engine and More
- Desi Delight: Chinese Naval Officers Enjoy 'Chole-Bhature' On-Board INS Shakti in China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results