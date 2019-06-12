Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Sees Two Resignations Amid Reports of Rana Kapoor Seeking a Return

Mukesh Sabharwal, the chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee and former interim CEO, Ajai Kumar, both quit on Tuesday citing personal reasons.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Sees Two Resignations Amid Reports of Rana Kapoor Seeking a Return
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Yes Bank has seen exit of two senior-level board members on two consecutive days of this week amid reports that the bank’s founder Rana Kapoor is demanding a seat on the board.

Mukesh Sabharwal, the chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee, quit on Tuesday citing personal reasons. Former interim CEO Ajai Kumar had also quit on Monday on personal grounds.

According to a report in Economic Times, Rana Kapoor had sent two letters in early May seeking re-induction on the Yes Bank board as well as crores of rupees in compensation for lost remuneration. “The two letters from Kapoor set off the bitter battle in the boardroom,” the report quoted one person familiar with the matter as saying.

“There were some sympathetic to his demands. Others believed that it could go against the spirit of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) decision not to give him another term as CEO. If someone is unfit to be a CEO, how is he good to be on the board of the same bank,” the person added.

Sabharwal, who resigned on Tuesday, was appointed as the board member of the bank on 25 April 2012 and has spent over seven years with the Yes Bank. Yes Bank said Sabharwal has mentioned that he wanted to devote quality time on his academic pursuits and confirmed that there is no other material reason other than those provided.

Meanwhile, Ajai Kumar served as the bank’s interim Managing Director (MD) and CEO for one month after Rana Kapoor’s exit.
Yes Bank had appointed Kumar, who had led state-run Syndicate Bank in the past, as its interim successor for a month till Ravneet Singh Gill (who was working at Deutsche Bank India) took over from 1 March.

After Gill joined, Kumar ceased to be an interim MD and CEO of the bank and continued as a non-executive non-independent director on the board.

Yes Bank has seen several exits in the recent past, including that of former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank. Earlier in January, Yes Bank senior group president and head - retail and business banking, Pralay Mondal, had tendered his resignation.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,733.13 -217.33 ( -0.54%)

NIFTY 50

11,899.20 -66.40 ( -0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 625.50 -7.27
Yes Bank 135.45 -2.94
Tata Steel 503.95 2.32
Reliance 1,333.50 0.33
Just Dial 765.05 3.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 626.70 -7.11
Yes Bank 135.45 -2.76
Tata Steel 503.80 2.23
KT 97.50 0.15
Dewan Housing 94.20 4.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 503.90 2.31
GAIL 310.20 1.36
ONGC 170.80 0.92
Cipla 562.15 0.41
Reliance 1,333.50 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 503.80 2.23
ONGC 170.50 0.89
Reliance 1,332.85 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 625.50 -7.27
Yes Bank 135.45 -2.94
Bharti Infratel 277.60 -1.96
Tech Mahindra 748.15 -1.83
Maruti Suzuki 6,857.85 -1.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.45 -2.76
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.30 -1.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,865.05 -1.55
Bajaj Auto 2,946.00 -1.48
Power Grid Corp 190.75 -1.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram