Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Bounce Back 6.7% as Rana Kapoor Firm Sells Stake

The stake sale has reduced Rana Kapoor’s shareholding in Yes Bank to 7.4%. Earlier, Kapoor and his two family-owned companies, MCPL and Yes Capital, held 9.65% stake in the lender, with MCPL alone holding 2.76%.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Bounce Back 6.7% as Rana Kapoor Firm Sells Stake
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank Ltd shares bounced back as much as 6.7% in intraday trade on Friday, after sliding nearly 15% in the previous session as one of the promoter firms Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd (MCPL), owned by Rana Kapoor’s family, sold 2.3% stake in the bank on 19 September to an unknown buyer.

The stake sale has reduced Rana Kapoor’s shareholding in Yes Bank to 7.4%. Earlier, Kapoor and his two family-owned companies, MCPL and Yes Capital, held 9.65% stake in the lender, with MCPL alone holding 2.76%.

“With the sole intention of reducing debt of the promoter holding company, MCPL, owned by my three daughters, it was decided to bring down our family ownership in Yes Bank to 7.4%,” Rana Kapoor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by MCPL.

The proceeds from the stake sale will be used to prepay a substantial portion of the outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of MCPL subscribed by various schemes of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (RNAM).

MCPL had placed rated, zero-coupon NCDs amounting to Rs 1,160 crore with RNAM in April 2018. The company had used these funds to incubate new-age startup businesses.

“We have concluded the stake sale solely to deleverage MCPL. Through prepayment of NCDs to RNAM, we have significantly reduced our borrowing in MCPL in an accelerated manner,” said MCPL’s director and Rana Kapoor’s daughter Radha K. Khanna in the statement.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank clarified that the financial position of the bank is sound and stable, its operating performance continues to be robust and its growth plans stay firmly on track.

At 10:30 am, Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 55.15, up 2%, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 57.75. The stock has lost nearly 82% of its value in the last one year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,637.49 +1,544.02 ( +4.28%)

NIFTY 50

11,148.75 +443.95 ( +4.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,193.05 8.36
Reliance 1,254.20 6.37
Maruti Suzuki 6,488.75 8.66
Yes Bank 57.90 7.02
HDFC 2,040.00 3.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,144.10 -0.78
Zee Entertain 299.10 -3.14
HDFC Bank 1,191.80 8.31
Maruti Suzuki 6,488.15 9.26
Yes Bank 57.85 6.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,653.00 12.06
UltraTechCement 4,201.15 8.66
Maruti Suzuki 6,481.10 8.53
HDFC Bank 1,193.05 8.36
Larsen 1,400.30 7.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,482.05 9.16
HDFC Bank 1,191.80 8.31
Larsen 1,397.70 7.47
IndusInd Bank 1,372.70 7.08
Hero Motocorp 2,707.05 6.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 299.65 -2.98
TCS 2,096.70 -0.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,097.65 -0.21
Infosys 821.60 0.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram