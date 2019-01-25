English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank Shares Continue on Rising Spree, Surge by Nearly 14%
Ending months of speculation over who will succeed Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank on Thursday named Gill as the next managing director and chief executive.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank gained for the second straight session on Friday, surging nearly 14 per cent, after the company named Deutsche Bank's India head Ravneet Singh Gill as the next managing director and chief executive.
The stock soared by 10.49 per cent to Rs 236.30 on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company jumped 13.74 per cent to Rs 245.
The stock was the biggest gainer among the bluechips on both the key indices during morning trade.
In terms of equity volume, 102.71 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE, while over 13 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the morning session.
Shares of Yes Bank Thursday also soared over 9 per cent following the announcement.
Ending months of speculation over who will succeed Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank on Thursday named Gill as the next managing director and chief executive.
Incumbent Kapoor, who is also a co-promoter of the fifth largest private sector lender, was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank by January 31.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The stock soared by 10.49 per cent to Rs 236.30 on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company jumped 13.74 per cent to Rs 245.
The stock was the biggest gainer among the bluechips on both the key indices during morning trade.
In terms of equity volume, 102.71 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE, while over 13 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the morning session.
Shares of Yes Bank Thursday also soared over 9 per cent following the announcement.
Ending months of speculation over who will succeed Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank on Thursday named Gill as the next managing director and chief executive.
Incumbent Kapoor, who is also a co-promoter of the fifth largest private sector lender, was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank by January 31.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results