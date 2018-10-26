English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes Bank Shares Crack 15 Per Cent After Second Quarter Results
After a weak opening, shares of the company further tanked 14.99 per cent to Rs 168.60 on BSE. It later recovered most of its sharp early losses and was trading at Rs 186.55, a fall of 5.95 per cent.
File photo. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank on Friday cracked 15 per cent after the company reported a decline of 3.8 per cent in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
After a weak opening, shares of the company further tanked 14.99 per cent to Rs 168.60 on BSE. It later recovered most of its sharp early losses and was trading at Rs 186.55, a fall of 5.95 per cent.
At NSE, shares of the company slumped 14.99 per cent to Rs 168.60.
The stock was the worst hit among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.
Yes Bank on Thursday reported a decline of 3.8 per cent in net profit to Rs 964.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.
The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,002.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Recently, the Reserve Bank refused to extend the tenure of the lender's long-serving MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019.
The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reduced to 1.60 per cent of its total assets at the end of September. In the comparable period, the same was at 1.82 per cent.
After a weak opening, shares of the company further tanked 14.99 per cent to Rs 168.60 on BSE. It later recovered most of its sharp early losses and was trading at Rs 186.55, a fall of 5.95 per cent.
At NSE, shares of the company slumped 14.99 per cent to Rs 168.60.
The stock was the worst hit among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.
Yes Bank on Thursday reported a decline of 3.8 per cent in net profit to Rs 964.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.
The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,002.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Recently, the Reserve Bank refused to extend the tenure of the lender's long-serving MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019.
The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reduced to 1.60 per cent of its total assets at the end of September. In the comparable period, the same was at 1.82 per cent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.90
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.90
|0.17
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-22.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.05
|-0.52
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-23.34
|Dewan Housing
|182.85
|0.55
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|622.70
|3.88
|Titan Company
|806.90
|1.98
|Tata Motors
|168.50
|1.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2,513.75
|1.46
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.85
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
|Bajaj Auto
|2,505.55
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|551.10
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|298.30
|0.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|JSW Steel
|337.45
|-4.51
|Axis Bank
|537.70
|-4.16
|HCL Tech
|966.60
|-3.81
|Grasim
|759.05
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-4.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.10
|-3.14
|TCS
|1,799.60
|-2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,159.05
|-2.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...