Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Crack 20% Under Massive Selling Pressure in Afternoon Trade

The scrip came under massive selling pressure in afternoon trade, giving up its early gains and plunged 19.90 per cent to Rs 33.20 -- its multi-year low -- on the BSE.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Crack 20% Under Massive Selling Pressure in Afternoon Trade
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank went into a tailspin in afternoon trade on Tuesday despite a positive opening, tumbling nearly 20 per cent.

The scrip came under massive selling pressure in afternoon trade, giving up its early gains and plunged 19.90 per cent to Rs 33.20 -- its multi-year low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 19.92 per cent to Rs 33.15. It was the biggest loser on both the Sensex and Nifty.

Meanwhile, according to the company's filing on the BSE on Tuesday, promoters have further sold 2.16 per cent stake in the bank.

Yes Capital, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold 5.52 lakh shares or 2.16 per cent stake in Yes Bank through open market transaction during September 26-27.

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Yes Bank in a statement on Monday said recent market rumours and reports appear to have generated a lot of speculation around the private sector lender.

"We strongly refute them as being speculative, unsubstantiated, and irresponsible," Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO, Yes Bank said on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,060.21 -607.12 ( -1.57%)

NIFTY 50

11,295.30 -179.15 ( -1.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
Indiabulls Hsg 241.60 -5.59
HDFC 1,984.50 0.38
BPCL 482.55 2.65
IndusInd Bank 1,265.00 -8.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 31.95 -22.92
Indiabulls Hsg 241.90 -5.32
IndusInd Bank 1,264.50 -8.48
BPCL 483.00 2.76
RBL Bank 269.30 -18.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 484.45 3.05
HDFC Bank 1,237.95 0.86
HDFC 1,987.10 0.51
IOC 147.45 0.03
HUL 1,996.00 0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,239.00 0.95
HDFC 1,987.30 0.54
HUL 1,995.05 0.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,735.15 0.27
Asian Paints 1,769.00 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.71
IndusInd Bank 1,265.00 -8.57
SBI 256.15 -5.41
Grasim 693.60 -5.00
Cipla 405.00 -4.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 32.00 -22.80
IndusInd Bank 1,264.50 -8.48
SBI 256.25 -5.41
Bharti Airtel 352.20 -4.10
Coal India 193.85 -3.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram