Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Yes Bank Shares Drop by Another 5% to Hit Lowest Level in Five Years

The stock has lost over 70% of its value in the last year, with a major portion of the correction happening after former chairman Rana Kapoor was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yes Bank Shares Drop by Another 5% to Hit Lowest Level in Five Years
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank shares closed 5% lower on Tuesday at Rs 103.95 apiece, hitting a 5-year low, on investor concerns over the bank’s exposure to debt-laden companies. In intraday trade, the Yes Bank stock touched a low of Rs 101.40, a level last seen in May 2014.

The stock has lost over 70% of its value in the last one year, with major portion of the correction happening after former chairman Rana Kapoor was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year.

IIFL, in its report dated 18 June, said the Indian banking system is now facing an influx of several individual exposures, such as Dewan Houding Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), the Reliance ADAG Group, IL&FS, Jet Airways and the Essel Group, which may require material haircuts. According to the report, Yes Bank has debt exposure of Rs 7,590 crore to debt-laden companies including Rs 3,700 crore in DHFL as of March 2019 and Rs 550 crore in Jet Airways.

Yes Bank had reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 3.22% during the March 2019 quarter against 2.11% in the preceding quarter. Its CEO Ravneet Gill assured investors last week that the worst is over for the bank and there are unlikely to be any further nasty surprises due to higher bad loans or slippages from its watchlist.

In interviews given to various media houses, Gill said the bank has already come clean on potential bad loans and provided for contingent liabilities. Along with Yes Bank, shares of firms that have high debt on their books also witnessed major selloff by investors.

“Signs of capitulation in the Indian markets are visible today with across the board selling in high debt balance sheets. Today's case is similar to traders in derivative segments wherein huge leverage hampers trading profits. Similarly, leveraged corporates are facing the same reality. No one makes money under a mountain of debt,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,112.74 +66.40 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,691.45 -0.05 ( -0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Reliance 1,277.35 -0.28
IndusInd Bank 1,381.35 -1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.40 -8.91
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Reliance 1,277.50 -0.39
Atul 3,996.00 0.47
Indiabulls Real 109.45 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Zee Entertain 353.00 4.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 2.46
NTPC 134.65 1.70
Titan Company 1,275.10 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.50 4.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,498.40 2.44
NTPC 134.60 1.58
HDFC 2,178.30 1.11
Power Grid Corp 199.80 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
UPL 950.30 -4.94
Adani Ports 407.70 -3.25
Cipla 533.70 -2.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Tata Motors 154.65 -2.31
Hero Motocorp 2,614.55 -1.99
IndusInd Bank 1,382.90 -1.82
M&M 615.25 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram